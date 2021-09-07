MNS leader: Covid-19 will soon be called ‘Maharashtra Corona’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Tuesday, saying it was “going overboard” with its Covid-19 guidelines.

“Maha Vikas Aghadi government is going overboard with Covid-19. For anything and everything it uses Covid-19 as an excuse. I am sure one day Covid-19 will be known in the world as ‘Maharashtra Corona’,” Deshpande said.

The MNS has been critical about the government’s handling of the pandemic, especially its several lockdown guidelines. The party has also voiced its reservation against the government’s decision not to reopen temples due to the pandemic situation.

Last week, MNS president Raj Thackeray directed party activists to celebrate Janmasthami, complete with Dahi Handi, in defiance with the government’s guidelines. Several activists had been detained for defying the norms.

Raj Thackeray has also repeatedly demanded the reopening of temples in the state. “When ruling parties can hold rallies and organise functions drawing massive crowds, why is the Uddhav Thackeray government not cracking a whip against them? Why do they raise a Covid-19 alarm when it comes to festival celebrations,” the MNS chief had asked.

“Rules should be the same for everybody,” he argued. “There should not be discrimination in implementing the guidelines.”