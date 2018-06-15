Maharashtra Navnirman Sena offers petrol concession coupons to bikers

Long queues of two-wheelers at a fuel pump in Mumbai on Thursday after MNS offered discount coupons on petrol. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Long queues of two-wheelers at a fuel pump in Mumbai on Thursday after MNS offered discount coupons on petrol. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday offered concession of Rs 4 to Rs 9 per litre on petrol prices for two-wheelers at selected petrol pumps in the state. It was on the occasion of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s 50th birthday, who has been critical of the BJP government’s failure to curb the fuel prices.

MNS leaders said they had announced the concession in the petrol prices few days ago at selected petrol pumps in the state. “At many places, there were long queues of two-wheeler bikers to get the petrol at cheaper rates. Some of them said that they are filling the tank full for the first time in past few weeks,” said an MNS leader. The MNS leader further said that the concession was being given from 8 am to 8 pm.

“The coupons were given to the bikers to pay Rs 4 less per litre at the petrol pumps. We gave part payment as advance to the dealers considering the flow of bikers,” added the leader. Sandeep Deshpande, MNS leader, claimed that overall 2.5 lakh litre petrol was sold at cheaper rates across the state. “The concessions were given at least on one petrol in an assembly constituency. The long queues at the various petrol pumps clearly showed that the people are unhappy with fuel prices. The government must take a cue from it and must reduce the fuel prices,” said Deshpande, adding the party workers have contributed in giving concessions in petrol prices to people.

