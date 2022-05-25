scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Maharashtra: MNS announces support to Sambhaji Raje for Rajya Sabha polls

In a tweet, Raju Patil, the lone Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MLA, said all parties should help in sending Raje to Rajya Sabha without any objection.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 25, 2022 10:28:40 pm

With Shiv Sena fielding Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar for a Rajya Sabha seat instead of Sambhaji Raje, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday announced its support to the former Parliamentarian.

Raju Patil, the lone MNS MLA, said he will extend his support or vote to Raje for the Upper House.

In a tweet, Patil said all parties should help in sending Raje to Rajya Sabha without any objection.

MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale said that the MNS knows “how to honour Raje who is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj”. He said the Sena keeps taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji but “betrays and back-stabs” his descendants.

Read |As Sena fields Kolhapur leader for sixth RS seat, ‘betrayed’ Sambhajiraje slams party

Earlier, Sena had indicated that it was willing to field Raje provided he joined the party. Raje, though, wanted support of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties as an independent candidate.

