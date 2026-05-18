Suspected human avian flu cases in Navapur trigger mass screening of frontline workers

Maharashtra has reported its first suspected human cases of avian influenza from Navapur in Nandurbar district, prompting the state administration to order RT-PCR testing for all personnel engaged in culling and containment operations in the outbreak zone.

The two suspected cases involve veterinary staff members Ashok Lalsing Pawar (49) and Indas Govlya Valvi (36), both of whom were directly involved in bird flu control measures. Pawar developed symptoms on May 2 and was admitted to Navapur Sub-District Hospital on May 4, while Valvi showed symptoms on May 3 and was hospitalised on May 5.

Dr Kirti Wasave, Medical Superintendent at the hospital, said both patients had mild symptoms including fever, sore throat, runny nose and body ache and were admitted as a precautionary measure.

“Rapid influenza diagnostic tests were conducted, and both patients were kept in an isolation ward under observation. Pawar was discharged on May 7 and Valvi on May 8 after recovery,” Dr Wasave said.

She added that while human avian influenza infections often begin with mild flu-like symptoms, it can escalate into severe respiratory illness, pneumonia and breathing complications within five to seven days if not identified early.

“Patients with suspected exposure are isolated immediately, monitored closely, and treated with antiviral medicines such as Tamiflu along with supportive care including hydration, antibiotics and oxygen support where necessary. Early detection is critical,” she said

Recalling the global bird flu outbreak in 2006, Dr Wasave noted that limited awareness and testing infrastructure at the time meant symptomatic individuals were treated as routine flu cases.

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“Today, surveillance, testing and treatment systems are significantly stronger, allowing us to respond quickly and prevent complications,” she said.

Following the incident, a three-member team deputed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) visited Nandurbar on May 13. The visit was aimed at reviewing preparedness and containment measures following the outbreak. The team was led by Dr Vikas Janardan Gode, Deputy Assistant Public Health Officer, Pune, and included Dr Srikant Malegaonkar, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary Medicine at AIIMS Nagpur and Dr Pooja Shendre, Assistant Professor of Microbiology at AIIMS Nagpur.

District Collector Dr Mittali Sethi said the team reviewed surveillance, healthcare infrastructure and field operations in Navapur and were satisfied with the district’s response.

Dr Vinay Sonewane, Nandurbar Civil Surgeon, said the district has ramped up preparedness by stockpiling antiviral medicines, conducting mandatory RT-PCR screening for all frontline workers, and preparing a dedicated 10-bed ICU near the outbreak zone.

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“We currently have 50 strips of Tamiflu and have placed orders for 1,000 more. Every worker deployed in bird flu operations is being screened, provided PPE kits and prophylactic antiviral medication. If symptoms emerge, they are immediately shifted for medical evaluation,” he said.

Authorities said Maharashtra has not recorded any human deaths linked to avian influenza so far.

Between May 1 and May 17, containment teams culled 4,06,682 chickens across 15 infected poultry farms, while 24.9 lakh eggs and over 5.48 lakh kilograms of poultry feed were destroyed in Navapur.

Dr Sanjay Khachane, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, said samples from eight poultry farms have tested positive so far, while additional farm samples are under testing.

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Backyard poultry culling, however, has been delayed as local families are demanding immediate cash compensation before the birds are handed over.

“We are coordinating with state and central authorities to release compensation funds quickly,” Dr Khachane said. Poultry farm owners, too, are awaiting financial relief.

Arief Balesaria, president of the Navapur Poultry Association, said affected farmers are under severe financial stress. “We have not received compensation yet. We have been told funds are awaited, and we hope payments begin this week,” he said.