Maharashtra Nature Park – only green space available in the congested slum settlement

PERCHED ON the edge of Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, the Maharashtra Nature Park is spread over 37 acres and is the only green space available in the congested and populated slum settlement.

After 12 years of effort, the biggest garbage dumping yard was turned into a gorgeous forest park in 1994 boasting of a large eco-system and nearly 14,000 trees, 300 varieties of plants and herbs. To enter this expansive space located on the main road opposite Dharavi Bus depot, one has to pay an entry fee of Rs 20.

It takes at least two hours to entirely check this vast expanse, which is also home to various birds. Inside the park, the type and the name of a tree are mentioned in a non-intrusive and complementing nature on a stone placed near it and not on metal boards.

The nature trail in the park is nearly 1.8 km and one will come across different trees like teak, tamarind, shrubs and bushes. Amid the chirping of birds and devoid of traffic noise, one can easily forget that they are in one of the most congested neighbourhoods in the city.

The Maharashtra Nature Park society managing the park also has guided walks in morning and afternoon sessions, available on booking.

The main trail begins from the Education Centre Building and leads to the nursery area covering all the educational sections available at the Nature Park. The middle trail starts from the Butterfly Garden and covers Nakshatra Van or the Astral Garden. The astral garden has trees that correspond with the 27 rashis and 27 nakshatras.

Over 100 varieties of migratory birds visit the park. More than 78 types of butterflies, 22 varieties of reptiles and amphibia and over 30 species of spiders have been recorded by the enthusiasts in the park.

Starting from the rainwater harvesting pond leading to the nursery, the ficus belt and creekside trail offer a glimpse into the scrub and light woodland area on one side and the creek on the other. A considerable length of this trail is lined with ficus trees, and it is a wonderful experience to view the creek and the Bandra-Kurla Complex among the tangle of aerial roots.

Once in a while, one may chance upon a migratory bird on the trail. A place near the Mithi river creek has been designated for birdwatchers.

In the centre of the park is a sun-shaped building, which houses an amphitheatre, a library, an audio-visual room. Anyone can borrow books as well as audio-visual tapes for further reference.

In addition to providing green space, the park was also designed to act as an educational centre for urban inhabitants, particularly school and college children and promote ecology and conservation of nature.