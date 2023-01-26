scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra: National flag unfurled at RSS headquarters on Republic Day

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was not present at the function as he is currently in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, where he will participate in a Republic Day event

RSS Republic Day celebrations NagpurThe Sangh has also organised a programme on the occasion of the Republic Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area in Nagpur. (ANI)
Listen to this article
Maharashtra: National flag unfurled at RSS headquarters on Republic Day
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maha: National flag unfurled at RSS headquarters on Republic Day Nagpur, Jan 26 (PTI) The national flag was unfurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was not present at the function as he is currently in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, where he will participate in a Republic Day event.

Nagpur Mahanagar Sah-Sanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the tricolour at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of Nagpur in the presence of RSS volunteers and pracharaks.

More from Mumbai

The Sangh has also organised a programme on the occasion of the Republic Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 10:20 IST
Next Story

‘Sholay 2 coming soon’: Hardik Pandya posts pictures with MS Dhoni ahead of 1st T20I in Ranchi

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close