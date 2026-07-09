Early morning tremors rattle Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani in Maharashtra

The tremors were recorded between 1.37 am and 3.23 am and measured between 3.6 and 4.6 on the Richter scale. (Source: File/ Representational)

A series of mild tremors jolted parts of Maharashtra’s Marathwada region in the early hours of Thursday, with residents in Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts feeling the impact, officials said.

According to PTI, the tremors were recorded between 1.37 am and 3.23 am and measured between 3.6 and 4.6 on the Richter scale. Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

This is a developing story.