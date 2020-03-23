Maharashtra: Nagpur observes Janata Curfew, evening salute

Meanwhile, one of the two nurses at Yavatmal Government Medical College, who had developed symptoms of cold and cough, has tested negative for the virus.(File) Meanwhile, one of the two nurses at Yavatmal Government Medical College, who had developed symptoms of cold and cough, has tested negative for the virus.(File)

ENTIRE Vidarbha region, including Nagpur, observed complete shutdown Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew call.

The golden silence, however, was broken at 5 pm with beating of thalis and clapping by thousands of residents, which included bigwigs like Union Minster for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and his family and swayamsevaks lodged at the RSS headquarters in Mahal as well as those at the Smruti Mandir premises.

Enthusiasm could, however, be seen overflowing at many places with people gathering in big groups, defeating the very purpose of social distancing that was at the heart of the Janata Curfew appeal.

Some people even burst crackers and beat drums by pouring out in public places.

Police personnel were attempting to discourage people from unnecessary travel. Only those carrying out essential services were being allowed.

Some people had voluntarily organised tea and snacks for the police at regular intervals. “I went up to some policemen to offer tea and biscuits as a token of appreciation for the work they had done at Shankar Nagar square,” said RSS city unit chief Rajesh Loya.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases has remained four in Nagpur for the last nine days. The number of people under observation in isolation is 162. Over 658 people are under follow-up regimen under home and isolation quarantine.

Meanwhile, one of the two nurses at Yavatmal Government Medical College, who had developed symptoms of cold and cough, has tested negative for the virus. The report of the test of the other nurse hadn’t come till late Sunday evening. Collector M D Singh said, “We haven’t yet received the second report but are sure it will also be negative.”

