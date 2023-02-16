scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported in Latur city

In 1993, a deadly earthquake in Killari village and neighbouring areas in the district had claimed around 10,000 lives.
Mysterious underground sounds have been reported in the eastern part of Maharashtra’s Latur city but no seismic activity has been reported, officials said.

The sounds were heard between 10.30 am and 10.45 am on Wednesday near Vivekanand Chowk, triggering panic among residents and sparking rumours of an earthquake.

Some people alerted the local administration following which the district disaster management department took information from the earthquake measuring centres in Latur city, as well as Aurad Shahajni and Ashiv in the district, but there was “no report of any seismic activity,” an official said.

In 1993, a deadly earthquake in Killari village and neighbouring areas in the district had claimed around 10,000 lives.

Disaster management officer Sakeb Usmani on Wednesday said some sounds have been reported in the Marathwada region from time-to-time.

In September 2022, three times such sounds was heard in Hasori, Killari and surrounding areas of Latur district.
On February 4 this year, such sounds were heard in Nitoor-Dangewadi area of Nilanga tehsil in the district, the official said.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:14 IST
