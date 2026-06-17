‘Political adultery in Operation Bazaar’: MVA slams MPs planning to quit Sena UBT

As the six Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) are allegedly on their way out to join Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, the two other parties from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday slammed the probable turncoats terming it as “Operation Bazaar” and labelled them as “traitors”.

“The actions of six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) is not only a betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray and his party, but also a betrayal of the Congress and entire Maha Vikas Aghadi. The people voted them to victory against the Mahayuti. The people will teach such traitors a lesson,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal.