Congress, NCP SP at odds again, fresh strains within MVA

For a third time in less than a month, long time allies Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party SP from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA have found themselves at odds, raising questions over the stability of the alliance.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Friday termed NCP SP Lok Sabha MP and working president Supriya Sule’s claim that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is carrying forward the legacy of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar as “misleading and infuriating”, and demanded that she withdraw her statement.

Criticising Sule’s remarks, Sapkal said Dabholkar dedicated his entire life to eradicating superstition and enlightening society, ultimately becoming a martyr for the cause. “Dabholkar’s legacy is rooted in the ideologies of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar, a path of rationalism, truth, non violence and social reform. Fadnavis, on the other hand, represents an opposing ideological tradition,” Sapkal said, adding that Sule must clarify her stance.