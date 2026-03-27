Congress, NCP SP at odds again, fresh strains within MVA

For a third time in less than a month, long time allies Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party SP from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA have found themselves at odds, raising questions over the stability of the alliance.
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Friday termed NCP SP Lok Sabha MP and working president Supriya Sule’s claim that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is carrying forward the legacy of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar as “misleading and infuriating”, and demanded that she withdraw her statement.
Criticising Sule’s remarks, Sapkal said Dabholkar dedicated his entire life to eradicating superstition and enlightening society, ultimately becoming a martyr for the cause. “Dabholkar’s legacy is rooted in the ideologies of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar, a path of rationalism, truth, non violence and social reform. Fadnavis, on the other hand, represents an opposing ideological tradition,” Sapkal said, adding that Sule must clarify her stance.
Two days ago, Sule, while commenting on the ongoing investigation into self styled godman Ashok Kharat, had praised Fadnavis, saying the Chief Minister had acted keeping politics aside. “Dr Dabholkar spent his entire career fighting superstition. It is a matter of pride for us that Maharashtra’s Chief Minister is taking forward that legacy,” she had said.
The friction comes close on the heels of other disagreements between the two allies. Three weeks ago, the Maharashtra Congress had to retreat from contesting a seventh Rajya Sabha seat after Sule persuaded the party’s central leadership to back NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar. The state unit had conveyed that it was willing to contest the seat and was, for the first time, united on the issue, but Sule’s intervention altered the plan.
Last week, Congress leaders clarified that despite Sule’s unilateral announcement of not contesting the upcoming Baramati bypoll, no such decision had been taken within the MVA. Both Sapkal and Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that while the party shared the grief of Ajit Pawar’s family, electoral decisions must be taken collectively. “No discussion was held within the MVA regarding making this poll unopposed. If NCP SP does not want to contest, Congress is ready to field or support a suitable candidate,” Sapkal said.
Amid the ongoing tensions, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar recently met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding the death of his uncle and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
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Sources within the Congress indicated that the party is no longer willing to play a conciliatory role at the cost of its political interests. “If we do not stand for what is good for our politics, we will lose relevance rapidly. We do not want disagreements within the MVA, but we cannot allow ourselves to be taken for granted,” a Congress leader said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
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Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
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Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
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Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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