Maharashtra: MVA govt probe flags irregularities in 2019 Prajwala scheme

After receiving strictures from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Maharashtra State Commission for Woman spending Rs 1.74 crore between June and September 2019 on the Prajwala scheme, an internal inquiry ordered by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, too, has pointed out similar irregularities.

The inquiry was ordered by the then women and child welfare minister, Yashomati Thakur, during the Monsoon Session of the state legislature. This was after Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande raised questions about the CAG’s internal inquiry report.

Thakur went on to order a probe by Rubal Agrawal, the commissioner of Integrated Child Development Scheme, Maharashtra. The report was submitted to the women and child welfare department on September 13. A copy of the report has been accessed by The Indian Express.

The inquiry report on the BJP-led government’s Prajwala scheme, implemented by the state women’s commission, had concluded that expenditure of Rs 1.74 crore made from June to September 2019 had no administrative approval from the state government. The money spent did not follow rules and regulations laid down by the state finance department regarding expenditure of government money, it added. BJP leader Vijaya Rahatkar was the chairperson of the commission when the scheme was launched.

The report recommended detailed audit of the expenditure, as there is ambiguity about the selection process of 98 tehsils where the scheme was implemented.

The CAG had also pointed out that the funds were largely spent on information dissemination of government schemes and imparting casual training to women on cellphone applications like use of WhatsApp, Namo app and BHIM app.

The CAG’s internal inquiry report had further stated that the Prajwala scheme was planned for all 288 constituencies of the state, but it was implemented only in 98 constituencies just before the state Assembly elections of 2019.

“The decision to implement the scheme goes beyond the functions of the commission mentioned in Section 10 of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Act, 1993. The Act only entrusts oversight functions, viz. investigation, examination, evaluation, inspection, etc, to the commission,” it had said.

When contacted, MLC Manisha Kayande alleged the money was wrongly used for election campaign by BJP. “It was the state government’s money, which was not meant for political work. But it was used in violation of all rules and regulations. We will continue to demand action and responsibility should be fixed,” she added.