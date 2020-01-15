Maharashtra: MVA fields consensus candidates in Council polls

In June, Dushyant had joined the Sena ahead of the Assembly polls amid the party’s attempt to expand its base in Vidarbha. (File/Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) In June, Dushyant had joined the Sena ahead of the Assembly polls amid the party’s attempt to expand its base in Vidarbha. (File/Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In the first Legislative Council polls after the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP joined hands, the alliance has put up a united front and fielded consensus candidates for both seats.

Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi, son of former Congress leader and minister Satish Chaturvedi, filed nomination as the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate for the Yavatmal local body constituency on Tuesday. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting Sena legislator Tanaji Sawant was elected to the Assembly from Paranda seat in Osmanabad.

Dushyant was accompanied by Sena Minister Sanjay Rathod and party secretary Milind Narvekar as well as other NCP and Congress leaders. In June, Dushyant had joined the Sena ahead of the Assembly polls amid the party’s attempt to expand its base in Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sanjay Daund filed nomination as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi candidate for a seat which is usually elected by members of the Assembly. Daund is a former member of the Beed Zilla Parishad and was accompanied by NCP state chief and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil and NCP leader and Social Justice Minister Dhanajay Munde.

