Maharahstra: 5% quota for Muslims soon in educational institutes

THE Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it will bring a law to give five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes.

The announcement was made by Minister for Minority Affairs Nawab Malik at the Legislative Council. In 2014, the then Congress-NCP government had passed an Ordinance allowing five per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and educational institutes in the state. The Bombay High Court, where the decision was challenged, had upheld reservation for Muslims in government and government-aided educational institutes but not in jobs. However, the Devendra Fadnavis government, which subsequently came to power, had allowed the Ordinance to lapse, as it did not convert it into a law.

Replying to a question raised by Congress’ Sharad Ranpise, Malik said at the Council: “The five per cent reservation given in educational institutes to Muslims in 2014 has been upheld by the HC. The government will bring a law soon to provide the reservation.”

Maintaining that the government will bring a law that will be valid as per the Constitution and stand scrutiny in court, he added: “The government will take appropriate decision on bringing the law before school admissions begin in June.”

In a written reply to a starred question on Muslim reservation by Ranpise, Malik said the state had given five per cent reservation to Muslims in government jobs and educational institutes through an Ordinance in July 2014. “…Petitions were filed against it and the HC, in its interim order in November 2014, had upheld five per cent reservation in government and government-aided educational institutes. But it had stayed the reservation given in private educational institutes and government jobs,” he added.

Malik further said that the Ordinance had lapsed in November 2014, as it was not converted into a law. At present, reservation in jobs and educational institutions in Maharashtra is at 75 per cent and 74 per cent, respectively.

“Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will collectively take a call on policy decision like giving reservation to any community. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take appropriate decisions at right time. No decision has been taken yet,” Eknath Shinde, Urban Development Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader, told mediapersons.

Anil Parab, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said: “Whatever decision is taken by the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi will be acceptable to all of us.”

However, the Opposition BJP said that giving reservation to Muslims will impact the existing quota of OBCs and Marathas. “The Constitution does not provide for quota based on religion. Any attempt to given reservation to Muslims would indirectly impact the existing quota of OBCs and Maratha community in Maharashtra,” said Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

The Mehmood-ur-Rahman Committee, set up by the Congress-NCP government to look into the socio-economic condition of Muslims in Maharashtra, in 2013 had recommended reservation for the community. In its report, it recommended eight per cent reservation in education and housing — both public and private. It also asked for an anti-discrimination Act for Muslims on the lines of the atrocity Act. Further, it had demanded that a special commission be set up to inquire into the large number of Muslims in detention and recommended that the minority department should monitor detention of community members in terror and riot cases.

