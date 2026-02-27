Maharashtra Legislative Council clears bill allowing municipal presidents to also serve as councillors

The amendment clarifies that any person qualified to contest as a councillor is also eligible to contest for the post of president and may stand for both elections simultaneously. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday passed a Bill allowing a person elected as president of a municipal council, nagar panchayat or industrial township to simultaneously hold the post of councillor, replacing an ordinance issued by the state government in December last year.

The Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Amendment Bill, 2026 was approved by the Upper House after having been cleared earlier by the Legislative Assembly.

Under the existing system, presidents of municipal councils, nagar panchayats and industrial townships are elected directly by voters. The amendment clarifies that any person qualified to contest as a councillor is also eligible to contest for the post of president and may stand for both elections simultaneously. If elected to both positions, the individual can continue to hold the two posts at the same time.