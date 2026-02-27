Maharashtra Legislative Council clears bill allowing municipal presidents to also serve as councillors

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday passed a Bill allowing a person elected as president of a municipal council, nagar panchayat or industrial township to simultaneously hold the post of councillor, replacing an ordinance issued by the state government in December last year.
The Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Amendment Bill, 2026 was approved by the Upper House after having been cleared earlier by the Legislative Assembly.
Under the existing system, presidents of municipal councils, nagar panchayats and industrial townships are elected directly by voters. The amendment clarifies that any person qualified to contest as a councillor is also eligible to contest for the post of president and may stand for both elections simultaneously. If elected to both positions, the individual can continue to hold the two posts at the same time.
The Bill further stipulates that such a person will have only one vote in the council, either as president or as councillor. In case of a tie, the president will exercise a casting vote.
The state government had promulgated an ordinance on December 26, 2025, permitting directly elected presidents to continue as councillors. The legislation passed on Friday gives statutory backing to that provision.
Opposition members criticised the move during the debate. Shashikant Shinde of the NCP-SP alleged that the amendment was aimed at grabbing power and described it as a strangulation of democracy.
