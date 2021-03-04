Maharashtra: Mungantiwar moves breach of privilege motion against Ajit Pawar

BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar over not fulfilling a promise given in the House with respect to forming statutory development boards for Vidarbha and Marathwada soon.

Mungantiwar, moving the motion in the Legislative Assembly, said that on December 15, 2020, Deputy CM Pawar had promised to the House that the statutory development boards will be set up as soon as possible.

“As per the privileges of the House, such type of false promise cannot be given in the House. So, it is a breach of privilege of the House. Not fulfilling a promise given in the House falls under the category of the contempt of the House. So, the contempt of the House and not fulfilling the promise given in the House is a breach of our privilege. I request you accept the motion,” said Mungantiwar.

Narhari Zirwal, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, said the motion will be sent to the privilege committee.

The move comes days after Pawar had said that the extension to the boards will be given soon after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari approves 12 names, recommended by the state cabinet in the first week of November, as MLCs through the Governor quota. Pawar was replying to Mungantiwar’s question on the formation of the boards.

Pawar had further said that appointments to the boards will be made soon. “The share of Vidarbha and Marathwada will be fully allocated without deducting any amount. The funds will be given to Vidarbha and Marathwada as per the allocation formula assuming the existence of the boards,” he had added.

The reconstitution of the development boards has become a contentious issue between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has recommended the extension of the boards, whose term expired in April 2020. The boards were set up to clear the development backlog of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.