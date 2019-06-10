Mumbai: Two dead, several injured in three separate accidents on city roads

Two people died and ten others were injured in three separate accidents that took place in Mumbai on Sunday.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old student was arrested after allegedly knocking down a motorcycle with his car at U-bridge in Bandra, causing the death of 22-year-old Shahid Khan.

Police said Shahid Khan was accompanied by his friend Arbaz Khan (21). The two are residents of Malwani. Arbaz told police that Shahid met him at around 12.30 am in Malwani when he said that he wanted to visit Mahim dargah.

“They went to the dargah, following which they decided to go to Bandstand. When they were driving on the U-bridge, 15-odd bikers stormed past them from the wrong direction, due to which they stopped. Then, suddenly, a car came from behind and dashed the bike,” said an officer.

At around 4 am, the two riders were taken to Bhabha hospital, where Shahid was declared dead on arrival. Arbaz, who was riding pillion, is being treated with serious injuries.

Bandra police arrested Akshit Prakash Nahar, who was allegedly driving at a high speed. He was produced in court and was out on bail Sunday.

In the second incident, a 26-year-old man, Shahbaz Wadi, has been detained by the RAK Marg police after he allegedly rammed his car into a bus stop near Sewri court in central Mumbai. Police said the incident left six people injured. The driver allegedly lost control of his car after which it injured people standing at the bus stop before hitting a light weight commercial vehicle.

According to police officials, the incident took place at around 6 pm. Wadi, along with his wife who was also in the car, sustained injuries in the mishap.

Senior police inspector Bhagwat Bhasod of RAK Marg police station said, “After the incident, eight people including the two motorists were rushed to KEM hospital. The driver is in custody and shall be arrested after he is discharged.”

In the third incident, a BEST bus driver was arrested in Agripada for running over a teenager near Nair hospital. Police said they have arrested the driver, identified as Ashok Pawar (52), who will be produced in court Monday. According to police officials, the deceased, Tardeo resident Aniket Kagne (19), was heading towards Satrasta, along with his brother.

“He tried to overtake the bus, but Kagne lost control and came under the rear tyre of the bus,” said an officer.

The two were rushed to hospital where Kagne was declared dead on admission while his brother was discharged after treatment.