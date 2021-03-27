Maharashtra, Mumbai record highest Covid count

Maharashtra and Mumbai both recorded their highest ever Covid-19 count on Friday since the outbreak(file)

Maharashtra and Mumbai both recorded their highest ever Covid-19 count on Friday since the outbreak. Maharashtra noted 36,902 cases and Mumbai added 5,515 cases to its tally.

The state now has 2.82 lakh active Covid-19 patients, reaching close to the situation the state faced last September when it had over 3 lakh active cases.

Death toll is climbing rapidly with 112 fatalities on Friday. The total death toll stands at 53,907. Mumbai recorded 10 deaths on Friday, taking the total to 11,633 fatalities.



A closer look at death reporting shows several districts are not reporting death in real-time and have a delay in updating their figures on the ICMR portal. Average daily deaths have risen significantly in urban areas. Nagpur on an average recorded 3.5 deaths a day in February, which rose to 6.07 deaths per day in March. Mumbai’s daily average deaths rose from 4.07 to 5.92 and Pune’s count rose from 1.7 to 4.53. The daily deaths are expected to further rise in coming days.

Covid-19 cases have suddenly spiked in Nashik with 2,080 fresh cases on Friday, Thane city with 1020, and Aurangabad with 1,563 cases. Pune and Nagpur districts continue to report high number of cases with 7,150 and 4,157 cases, respectively, in each district.



Maharashtra’s total Covid case load has touched 26.3 lakh, with total tests inching close to the 2 crore mark. There are at least 14.29 lakh people in home quarantine and over 14,500 in institutional isolation.