Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: One more cop dies of Covid, toll now 64; state crosses 1 lakh recoveries

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown News Live Update: The state government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals.

| Mumbai | Published: July 4, 2020 1:19:06 am
Mumbai police explains the new 2 km rule to bikers in Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Friday reported another spike in fresh coronavirus cases with 6,364 new patients being detected, taking the case count in the state to 1,86,626, including 8178 deaths. The state government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals.

In Mumbai, a police officer succumbed to coronavirus on Friday evening, a week after testing positive. With this, the toll of police personnel in Maharashtra who died due to Covid-19 is now 64. Meanwhile, in order to ensure that the lockdown was being followed, Thane Police has stationed around 1,500 police personnel across the city, since the lockdown came into effect on Thursday.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown News Live Updates: One more cop dies of Covid, toll now 64; 1,500 cops stationed across Thane to ensure lockdown is followed

Healthcare staff conducting Covid-19 symptoms screening at a housing society in Dharavi (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates

In an attempt to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection, a 10-day lockdown has been enforced in Thane district beginning Friday. The move comes after five municipal corporations in Thane district, including Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali and Ulhasnagar, had announced a similar lockdown in their areas.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said families of Covid-19 patients will be allowed to see them through CCTV cameras. Tope said each Covid facility will have to install CCTV cameras in hospital’s intensive care unit to allow kin to view the patient and check on their wellbeing.

Several doctors and families had complained how the process of treatment can become difficult for a patient left in isolation for several days in hospital. In several BMC hospitals, patients are not allowed to carry their mobile phone in ICU cutting all means of communication. The state government said a government resolution will be released this week to provide cameras in isolation wards so that kin can be kept updated with health of patient.