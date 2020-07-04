Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: One more cop dies of Covid, toll now 64; state crosses 1 lakh recoveries

Mumbai police explains the new 2 km rule to bikers in Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Mumbai police explains the new 2 km rule to bikers in Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Friday reported another spike in fresh coronavirus cases with 6,364 new patients being detected, taking the case count in the state to 1,86,626, including 8178 deaths. The state government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals.

In Mumbai, a police officer succumbed to coronavirus on Friday evening, a week after testing positive. With this, the toll of police personnel in Maharashtra who died due to Covid-19 is now 64. Meanwhile, in order to ensure that the lockdown was being followed, Thane Police has stationed around 1,500 police personnel across the city, since the lockdown came into effect on Thursday.

Maharashtra has crossed a million mark in testing with 10,20,368 Covid-19 tests conducted until Thursday. It crossed the one lakh mark in recording recoveries too.