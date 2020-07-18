Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune’s daily tally crosses Mumbai’s; city inching towards 50,000-mark

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With the single-day spike of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the tally of patients in the state mounted to 2,92,589 on Friday, the health department said. This is the third time that the number of single-day cases has breached the 8,000-mark in the state. The virus has claimed 258 lives on Friday alone, taking the state’s death toll to 11,452, a statement from the health department said. As Pune inches towards the 50,000-mark in total Covid-19 cases, despite the strain, medical teams are holding forth.
As the number of new Covid-19 cases per day in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction crosses those under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), once one of the worst hit civic bodies in the state, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday sought the help of BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to apprise Pune civic authorities on the steps taken by the BMC in containing the infection in Mumbai, so that similar efforts can be taken in tackling the situation in Pune.
The Phase-1 clinical trials for India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, started across the country on July 15. While 375 volunteers will be enrolled in Phase 1 of the human clinical trial, plans are underway to enroll a total of 1,125 for both phases. The vaccine has been developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research.
Mumbai on Friday recorded 1,214 new Covid-19 cases taking its total count to 99,164. With 70 per cent of those infected recovered, Mumbai, however, has one of the best discharge rates in the state.
So far, 69,340 patients have recovered from the contagious disease in the city, which almost triple the number of current active infection cases — 23,948.