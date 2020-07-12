scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 11, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State crosses 10,000 deaths, but Mumbai reducing share in total count

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown News Live Update: The total number of positive cases in the state has now reached 2,46,600. Mumbai recorded 1,284 fresh cases, touching 91,745.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2020 1:58:18 am
coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai latest news, mumbai coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, thane corona cases, covid 19 news, covid 19 news, maharashtra lockdown, pune coronavirus news, thane coronavirus news, maharashtra news, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai live news, mumbai covid 19 news, lockdown, pune coronavirus Mumbai, once a hotspot accounting for the largest share of Covid-19 cases in the state, is gradually reducing its share in the total count.

The country’s worst-affected state, Maharashtra Saturday reported 223 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 10,116. A day after the state recorded its highest spike of fresh cases at 7,862, the Saturday count bypassed all previous records with 8,139 new cases. Maharashtra recorded 71,836 cases in only 11 days of July.

The total number of positive cases in the state has now reached 2,46,600. Mumbai recorded 1,284 fresh cases, touching 91,745. The city, once a hotspot accounting for the largest share of Covid-19 cases in the state, is gradually reducing its share in the total count. In a month, its contribution has more than halved.

In Mumbai, there are 732 containment zones and 6,751 sealed buildings. There are 9,814 high-risk contacts, and the city is taking 50 days to double its caseload. At least 69 per cent patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has been transferred by the state government, a day after he spoke out against the decision to impose a 10-day lockdown in the city

Live Blog

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown News Live Update: State crosses 10,000 deaths, records highest spike with 8,139 new cases; Dharavi receives praise from WHO

coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai latest news, mumbai coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, thane corona cases, covid 19 news, covid 19 news, maharashtra lockdown, pune coronavirus news, thane coronavirus news, maharashtra news, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai live news, mumbai covid 19 news, lockdown, pune coronavirus WHO lauds BMC’s efforts to check Covid transmission in Dharavi

The steps taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to contain the spread of coronavirus disease in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum sprawl, has earned the praise of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During a media briefing Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “In Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea and even Dharavi, a densely packed area in Mumbai, strong focus on community engagement and basic of testing, tracing, isolation and treating the sick is key to breaking chains of transmission and suppressing the virus.”

As Maharashtra completes 116 days after it recorded the first coronavirus death, the state crossed 10,000 deaths with an addition of 223 deaths on Saturday. The death toll now stands at 10,116.

It took the state 91 days to cross 5,000-mark on June 16 since it registered its first death on March 17. Only 25 days have passed and 5,000 more deaths have been added to the toll.

On the day, 23 deaths took place in Pune city and nearby areas and 11 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. In the surrounding satellite towns of Mumbai, 13 deaths took place in Thane and Mira Bhayandar each, followed by 11 in Bhiwandi Nizampur, nine in Vasai-Virar, eight in Navi Mumbai, seven in Ulhasnagar, five in Kalyan Dombivli, and three each in Raigad and Palghar.

Nashik accounted for 13 deaths, followed by 17 in Jalgaon, nine in Aurangabad, eight in Jalna, seven in Solapur, four in Satara, and the remaining in six other districts. “What is worrying is the fast-rising caseload and deaths in rural areas. Solapur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Akola, and Nashik continue to be of concern. Hotspots are increasing in these pockets,” a state health official said.

Even though the trajectory of fresh cases has shown a steep upward climb, the death rate has dipped in the state in comparison to new cases.