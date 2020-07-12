Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State crosses 10,000 deaths, but Mumbai reducing share in total count

The country’s worst-affected state, Maharashtra Saturday reported 223 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 10,116. A day after the state recorded its highest spike of fresh cases at 7,862, the Saturday count bypassed all previous records with 8,139 new cases. Maharashtra recorded 71,836 cases in only 11 days of July.
The total number of positive cases in the state has now reached 2,46,600. Mumbai recorded 1,284 fresh cases, touching 91,745. The city, once a hotspot accounting for the largest share of Covid-19 cases in the state, is gradually reducing its share in the total count. In a month, its contribution has more than halved.
In Mumbai, there are 732 containment zones and 6,751 sealed buildings. There are 9,814 high-risk contacts, and the city is taking 50 days to double its caseload. At least 69 per cent patients have recovered.
Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has been transferred by the state government, a day after he spoke out against the decision to impose a 10-day lockdown in the city