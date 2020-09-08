Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Prices of Covid-19 tests further reduced

Health workers test for Covid-19 at Mankhud, Mumbai on September 7, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: On the second day of the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Tuesday, both Houses are expected to discuss a proposal put forth by the Uddhav Thackery government for additional budgetary grants worth Rs 29,085 to combat the pandemic. The proposal was tabled by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar Monday.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 9,23,641 on Monday after the state added 16,429 infections to its tally. With 423 deaths, the toll rose to 27,027. Maharashtra has over one-forth the number of cases across India, which stood at over 42.4 lakh (42,04,614) on Tuesday morning.

The state government has further reduced the prices for Covid-19 tests. Now, samples collect at home will cost Rs 2,000, while samples taken by laboratories will be Rs 1,200. If a lab collects samples from a hospital, Covid care centre or drive-through kiosk, the rate has been capped at Rs. 1,600.

Mumbai detected 1,788 new cases on Monday taking the city’s Covid-19 tally to over 1.57 lakh (1,57,410). With 31 deaths, the toll increased to 7,897. Meanwhile, the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it would increase the number of tests it conducts daily from around 7,500 to between 11,000-14,000. The BMC chief said 85 per cent of the tests would be RT-PCR while the remaining would be Rapid Antigen test.

In other news, Pune reported 2,093 new cases on Monday, taking its count to over 1.05 lakh (1,05,905). The number of people who have succumbed the disease crossed the 2,500 mark in the city to reach 2,512 after 44 people died.