Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Prices of Covid-19 tests further reduced

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 9,23,641 on Monday after the state added 16,429 infections to its tally. With 423 deaths, the toll rose to 27,027.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Pune | Updated: September 8, 2020 10:37:53 am
coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirusHealth workers test for Covid-19 at Mankhud, Mumbai on September 7, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: On the second day of the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Tuesday, both Houses are expected to discuss a proposal put forth by the Uddhav Thackery government for additional budgetary grants worth Rs 29,085 to combat the pandemic. The proposal was tabled by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar Monday.

The state government has further reduced the prices for Covid-19 tests. Now, samples collect at home will cost Rs 2,000, while samples taken by laboratories will be Rs 1,200. If a lab collects samples from a hospital, Covid care centre or drive-through kiosk, the rate has been capped at Rs. 1,600.

In other news, Pune reported 2,093 new cases on Monday, taking its count to over 1.05 lakh (1,05,905). The number of people who have succumbed the disease crossed the 2,500 mark in the city to reach 2,512 after 44 people died.

Live Blog

10:37 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Mumbai's tally over 1.57 lakh, BMC to scale up tests

10:37 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rises to 9,23,641

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the state rose to 9,23,641 on Monday after an additional 16,429 infections were detected. With 423 deaths, the toll rose to 27,027. Follow the blog through the day for the latest news and updates.

coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirus Policemen ride horses as they patrol a deserted beach in Mumbai, Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (PTI Photo: Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus News:

Pune, meanwhile, reported 2,093 new cases on Monday, taking its count to over 1.05 lakh (1,05,905). The number of people who have succumbed the disease crossed the 2,500 mark in the city to reach 2,512 after 44 people died.

The Maharashtra Assembly convened on Monday for a two-day session. Scrambling to raise funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government on Monday proposed additional budgetary grants worth Rs 29,085 crore for meeting projections of excess in expenditure. The proposal will be discussed by both Houses on Tuesday.

In other news, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it would increase the number of tests it conducts daily from around 7,500 to between 11,000-14,000. The BMC chief said 85 per cent of the tests would be RT-PCR while the remaining would be Rapid Antigen test.

