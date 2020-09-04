scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai's Covid-19 count now beyond 1.5 lakh

Malls reopened in Thane on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the fourth phase of Unlock.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose by 18,105 on Thursday — the highest single-day count so far — taking the state’s tally to 8.43 lakh (8,43,844). At least 391 people succumbed to the disease, due to which the death toll rose to 25,586. There are over 2 lakh people being treated for the disease across the state, while over 6 lakh have recovered.

Mumbai detected 1,526 infections on Thursday, taking its Covid-19 count beyond 1.5 lakh (1,50,095). The city has 7,764 deaths. In some good news, however, Mumbai is witnessing a decline in the monthly growth rate of new Covid-19 cases. In June, the city witnessed a 95.6 per cent growth rate, while in July it was 47 per cent. In August, this came down to 27.5 per cent. In absolute numbers too, there is a steady fall in new cases – from 37,972 in June to 36,626 cases in July and 31,521 cases in August.

Pune has been reporting higher detections than Mumbai, and reported 1,873 new cases on Thursday. The city now has 1,06,428 cases, and 2,654 deaths.

In line with the Centre’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines, Maharashtra is slowly starting to open up and get back to normalcy. The state has eased restrictions on a number of activities, including allowing inter-district movement of persons and goods, raising attendance in offices and allowing hotels and lodges to operation at 100 per cent capacity. Schools and colleges will remain closed till the end of September. Local trains and metro services also remain suspended.

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. The state detected 18,105 infections on Thursday — the highest single-day count so far — taking its tally to 8.43 lakh (8,43,844). At least 391 people succumbed to the disease, following which the death toll rose to 25,586. There are over 2 lakh people being treated for the disease across the state, while over 6 lakh have recovered. 

A health worker takes samples for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai.

In some good news for Mumbai, there is a progressive decline in the monthly growth rate of new Covid-19 cases in the city, which for August stands at 27.5 per cent. For the preceding months of July and June, the growth rate for Mumbai was 47 per cent and 95.6 per cent respectively. On Wednesday, however, Mumbai saw an unusual spike with 1,622 fresh Covid cases recorded by BMC. From August 28 till September 1, less than 1,500 cases had been recorded daily. Meanwhile, Pune, which has the most number of active cases in the country, reported 1,706 fresh cases along with 28 deaths, pushing up the infection count to 1,04,555 and the toll to 2,607.

In its Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the Maharashtra government has announced significantly eased restrictions, including allowing inter-district movement of persons and goods, raising attendance in its offices and allowing hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Schools and colleges, however, will remain closed. Cinema halls and swimming pools will also continue to remain shut till September 30.

All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued from time to time. Liquor shops will continue to operate.

All private offices may operate up to 30% strength as per requirement. However, all the employers will take sensitization programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not affected. A Vigilance Officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms like social distancing, face coverings, etc. to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Staggering of office timings should be encouraged and only work related movement will be allowed.

International air travel of passengers will not be allowed, except as permitted by MHA. The metro will also remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will be barred.

