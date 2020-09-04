Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai’s Covid-19 count now beyond 1.5 lakh

Malls reopened in Thane on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the fourth phase of Unlock. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose by 18,105 on Thursday — the highest single-day count so far — taking the state’s tally to 8.43 lakh (8,43,844). At least 391 people succumbed to the disease, due to which the death toll rose to 25,586. There are over 2 lakh people being treated for the disease across the state, while over 6 lakh have recovered.

Mumbai detected 1,526 infections on Thursday, taking its Covid-19 count beyond 1.5 lakh (1,50,095). The city has 7,764 deaths. In some good news, however, Mumbai is witnessing a decline in the monthly growth rate of new Covid-19 cases. In June, the city witnessed a 95.6 per cent growth rate, while in July it was 47 per cent. In August, this came down to 27.5 per cent. In absolute numbers too, there is a steady fall in new cases – from 37,972 in June to 36,626 cases in July and 31,521 cases in August.

Pune has been reporting higher detections than Mumbai, and reported 1,873 new cases on Thursday. The city now has 1,06,428 cases, and 2,654 deaths.

In line with the Centre’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines, Maharashtra is slowly starting to open up and get back to normalcy. The state has eased restrictions on a number of activities, including allowing inter-district movement of persons and goods, raising attendance in offices and allowing hotels and lodges to operation at 100 per cent capacity. Schools and colleges will remain closed till the end of September. Local trains and metro services also remain suspended.