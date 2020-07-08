Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus Live Updates: For the first time in three months, Dharavi reports only one new case

Health volunteers performing temperature scanning for covid-19 symptoms at Gul Mohammed Chawl in Dharavi (File) Health volunteers performing temperature scanning for covid-19 symptoms at Gul Mohammed Chawl in Dharavi (File)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Even as the state continues to remain the worst-affected in terms of Covid tally in the country, Dharavi, the densely populated slum in Mumbai, reported just one fresh case of novel coronavirus Tuesday, for the first time in three months. The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5. According to the BMC, Dharavi has only 352 active COVID-19 cases as 1,735 patients have been discharged from hospitals upon recovery. Some 6.5 lakh people are estimated to live in Asia’s biggest slum which is spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,134 fresh cases and 224 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,17,121 cases including 9,250 deaths. Taking on the Cenre, the Shiv Sena said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence that the battle against COVID-19 would be won in 21 days, but it has been over 100 days and the crisis still persists.

Further relaxing the lockdown restrictions, the state government decided to allow markets and shops to remain open for additional two hours from July 9. Markets and shops can now remain open from 9 am to 7 pm, an extension of two hours from the existing closing deadline of 5 pm, in non-containment zones.