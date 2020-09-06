Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune with highest load in country; Mumbai also sees a spike

A worker sanitises PMPML buses in Pune.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With Pune carrying the maximum Covid load in the country and the NCP getting blamed for the situation, party chief Sharad Pawar has been camping in the city for the last three days to oversee containment efforts. On Saturday, he sat through the weekly review meeting of the district administration, in his capacity as a Rajya Sabha member hailing from the district. He followed it up with a meeting with elected members of the district in Parliament and the state Assembly. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is a resident of Pune, was also present at the two meetings.

For the first time since the outbreak, Maharashtra crossed the 20,000-mark in daily cases and became the first state to report such a high single-day spike, as it recorded 20,489 cases on Saturday. With this, the state has now reported 8.83 lakh cases.

Mumbai too is witnessing a spike with 1,737 cases recorded on Saturday, taking the total number of reported cases to 1.53 lakh. For nearly a month, the city was reporting close to 1,000 to 1,200 cases daily.

As many as 312 deaths were reported in the state, taking the toll to 26,726.