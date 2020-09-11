Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 23,446 fresh cases, total tally at 9,90,795

Pune has the highest number of Covid cases in the country at present.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second-highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said. On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 COVID-19 patients. The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.

The state has 2,61,432 active patients, 69,456 of them in Pune district, followed by Thane with 28,460 and Mumbai with 26,629 active patients. The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023. Pune reported 4,885 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of infections to 2,06,290.

As many as 14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715. The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 per cent. So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on Thursday. “I tested positive for covid antigen. It was positive. There are no symptoms. I am isolating myself at home on the advice of a doctor. With your good wishes and blessings, I will soon start serving Mumbaikars,” she wrote in a tweet.

Serum Institute of India has decided to halt ongoing clinical trials in India of the Covid-19 candidate developed by The University of Oxford until AstraZeneca restarts its own global trials of the vaccine. The development comes a day after the Pune-headquartered firm announced that the Swedish-British drug giant’s decision to pause the ongoing trials while it reviewed a potential safety concern would not impact the testing underway in India.