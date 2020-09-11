scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 11, 2020
Top news
Live now

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 23,446 fresh cases, total tally at 9,90,795

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: The state has 2,61,432 active patients, 69,456 of them in Pune district, followed by Thane with 28,460 and Mumbai with 26,629 active patients.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Thane | Updated: September 11, 2020 10:55:58 am
coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, pune coronavirus news, maharashtra news, nagpur coronavirus, nashik coronavirusPune has the highest number of Covid cases in the country at present.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second-highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said. On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 COVID-19 patients. The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.

The state has 2,61,432 active patients, 69,456 of them in Pune district, followed by Thane with 28,460 and Mumbai with 26,629 active patients. The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023. Pune reported 4,885 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of infections to 2,06,290.

As many as 14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715. The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 per cent. So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on Thursday. “I tested positive for covid antigen. It was positive. There are no symptoms. I am isolating myself at home on the advice of a doctor. With your good wishes and blessings, I will soon start serving Mumbaikars,” she wrote in a tweet.

Serum Institute of India has decided to halt ongoing clinical trials in India of the Covid-19 candidate developed by The University of Oxford until AstraZeneca restarts its own global trials of the vaccine. The development comes a day after the Pune-headquartered firm announced that the Swedish-British drug giant’s decision to pause the ongoing trials while it reviewed a potential safety concern would not impact the testing underway in India.

Live Blog

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra has 9,90,795 Covid-19 infections, death toll stand at 28,282. Follow to get latest updates here

10:55 (IST)11 Sep 2020
Maharashtra reports 23,446 fresh cases, total tally at 9,90,795

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second-highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said. On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 COVID-19 patients. The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.

coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, pune coronavirus news, maharashtra news, nagpur coronavirus, nashik coronavirus A worker sanitises PMPML buses in Pune.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune coronavirus LIVE news updates:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon. “We were able to contain the number of cases between March and May, but it does not seem like the pandemic will be conquered in the near future. Even the World Health Organisation has indicated that it won’t end soon,” he said. Admitting that the crisis was worsening and that the number of cases was on the rise across the state, Thackeray defended that the government had been taking proactive steps to contain the spread of the infection.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd