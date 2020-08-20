Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: State has 6,28,642 infections; 33,37, 848 people tested so far

scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus News Live Update: In Mumbai, 1,132 new cases and 46 deaths took the tally to 1,31,542 and the toll to 7,268. Mumbai has 17,914 active cases as of now. Pune, on the other hand, reported 1,233 fresh cases along with 38 deaths, taking the tally to 82,907 and the toll to 2,169.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | Updated: August 20, 2020 10:20:46 am
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: PMC medical staff conduct health check up camp at Golandas chauk in Wadarwad in Pune. (Express photo/Ashish Kale/File)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus news Live Updates: With Maharashtra reporting 13,165 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the total number of infections in the state rose to 6,28,642, while 346 fresh deaths pushed the toll beyond the 21,000-mark. Also, the discharge of 9,011 patients on the same day took the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,46,881. At present, there are 1,60,413 active cases in the state, and as many as 33,37, 848 people have been tested so far.

In Mumbai, 1,132 new cases and 46 deaths took the tally to 1,31,542 and the toll to 7,268. Mumbai has 17,914 active cases as of now. Pune, on the other hand, reported 1,233 fresh cases along with 38 deaths, taking the tally to 82,907 and the toll to 2,169.

A new modelling study has predicted that with the current level of relaxation, the peak load on critical healthcare (people requiring oxygen support, ICU, ventilators etc) will be sustained until October-end in Pune. Also, after the recent sero-survey in Pune revealed that nearly 50 per cent of samples of local residents from five high-incidence areas had antibodies for coronavirus infection, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER)-led survey has now begun a study to detect ‘neutralising antibodies’ in an effort to understand the human body’s response to the virus. This will possibly be the first of its kind survey in the country.

Meanwhile, coming to the overall situation across the country, over 28 lakh cases and nearly 54,000 deaths have been reported so far. Six months after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, several indicators have begun to suggest that an improvement in the situation might just be round the corner in India. For the first time since May, the overall positivity rate in the country has begun to decline. Which means, for the same number of tests, fewer people are now being found infected with the virus.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus News Live Updates Today, Corona COVID-19 Cases, Lockdown Latest News:  Maharashtra has 6,28,642 cases and the death toll has crossed the 21,000-mark. Follow latest updates here

10:20 (IST)20 Aug 2020
SMC begins screening at city’s entry and exit points
To avoid being tested, people returning to Surat had started to travel on internal roads of the Olpad route. (Representational)

To keep the rise of coronavirus cases in Surat in check, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has deployed teams of health officials at three entry and exit points of the city to screen citizens travelling to and from Surat. Teams of the civic body have also been deployed at another two entry and exit points on Olpad and Navsari routes.

Till date, the SMC has registered a total of 14,436 positive cases of coronavirus in Surat. Of these, 583 patients have died while 11,736 patients were discharged after reporting complete recovery, from private as well as municipal and state government hospitals in Surat.

09:54 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Covid-19 cases in India cross 28 lakh mark

The Covid-19 tally in India continued to surge even though several indicators have begun to suggest that an improvement in the situation might just be round the corner in India. On Thursday, the number of cases rose to 2,836,925 after 69,652 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24 hours. The death toll also increased to 53,866 while the recoveries stood at 2,096,664.

09:51 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Maharashtra: Online admission process for minority seats needs urgent attention, says association
The letter said that a span of seven days is not enough to conduct online admissions, and that the colleges have asked for an extension. (Representational)

The decision of junior colleges to admit students under the minority quota is entirely the prerogative of the institutes and the recent guidelines introduced by the state department of school education are an encroachment on the rights of such institutes, the Maharashtra Association of Minority Educational Institutions said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the director of school education, association secretary Sunil Mantri said that the online process for admissions to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) needs urgent attention. The new rules have made it mandatory for the students to not only register on the online government portal but also on the college website. Read More

09:49 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Maharashtra has 6,28,642 cases; 3,37, 848 people tested so far

Hello and welcome to our Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE blog. With Maharashtra reporting 13,165 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the total number of infections in the state rose to 6,28,642, while 346 fresh deaths pushed the toll beyond the 21,000-mark. Also, the discharge of 9,011 patients on the same day took the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,46,881. At present, there are 1,60,413 active cases in the state, and as many as 33,37, 848 people have been tested so far.

As Pune enters a crucial stage of the pandemic, additional preparation will be needed as the critical case load coming in from outside PMC areas rises during these months. Tata Consultancy Services Research (TRDCC), Pune, in collaboration with Prayas (health group), has developed a fine grained model and their analysis indicates that a significant number of people from Pune are still susceptible to the infection.

“We have developed this model for Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. The primary objective was to have a tool that provides Pune specific insights about appropriate interventions as the epidemic unfolds in the city. Ward-level analysis was done to arrive at the city-level picture. It considered all administrative decisions related to lockdown and reopening until August 5,” Dr Ritu Parchure, senior researcher with Prayas health group, told The Indian Express.

Researchers said that by mid-August, in some wards with crowded dense localities, around 35-40 per cent people were likely to have had the infection already. In some wards (eg Kothrud, Warje, Aundh), this proportion is likely to be as low as 15 per cent. Majority of the infections are seen to occur through household contacts. Along with that, longer interactions in enclosed and crowded places is likely to increase transmission risk (places such as banks, offices, factories, eateries among others).

Among the public health measures, universal use of masks and testing and isolation effectively slow down the epidemic. If 80 per cent people used masks, there was reduction in hospital load by upto 25 per cent during peak months. This proportion was 10 per cent if current testing rates were doubled, according to the study. Strategies like intermittent lockdowns have limited efficacy, researchers including Dr Vinay Kulkarni and Dr Shirish Dharak, pointed out.