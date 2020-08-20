Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: State has 6,28,642 infections; 33,37, 848 people tested so far

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: PMC medical staff conduct health check up camp at Golandas chauk in Wadarwad in Pune. (Express photo/Ashish Kale/File)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus news Live Updates: With Maharashtra reporting 13,165 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the total number of infections in the state rose to 6,28,642, while 346 fresh deaths pushed the toll beyond the 21,000-mark. Also, the discharge of 9,011 patients on the same day took the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,46,881. At present, there are 1,60,413 active cases in the state, and as many as 33,37, 848 people have been tested so far.

In Mumbai, 1,132 new cases and 46 deaths took the tally to 1,31,542 and the toll to 7,268. Mumbai has 17,914 active cases as of now. Pune, on the other hand, reported 1,233 fresh cases along with 38 deaths, taking the tally to 82,907 and the toll to 2,169.

A new modelling study has predicted that with the current level of relaxation, the peak load on critical healthcare (people requiring oxygen support, ICU, ventilators etc) will be sustained until October-end in Pune. Also, after the recent sero-survey in Pune revealed that nearly 50 per cent of samples of local residents from five high-incidence areas had antibodies for coronavirus infection, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER)-led survey has now begun a study to detect ‘neutralising antibodies’ in an effort to understand the human body’s response to the virus. This will possibly be the first of its kind survey in the country.

Meanwhile, coming to the overall situation across the country, over 28 lakh cases and nearly 54,000 deaths have been reported so far. Six months after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, several indicators have begun to suggest that an improvement in the situation might just be round the corner in India. For the first time since May, the overall positivity rate in the country has begun to decline. Which means, for the same number of tests, fewer people are now being found infected with the virus.