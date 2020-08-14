scorecardresearch
Friday, August 14, 2020
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: State contributes to almost 40% of India’s death count

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19) News LIVE updates: In just 13 days of August, 4,069 people have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 per cent of what it had recorded in July and 74 per cent in June.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2020 8:07:40 am
coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai latest news, mumbai coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirusTill now, Maharashtra has reported 5.6 lakh cases and a death rate of 3.4 per cent. In all, 3.9 lakh patients have recovered.

Maharashtra recorded 413 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday – its highest ever in a single day – taking its overall toll to 19,063. The state contributes to almost 40 per cent of the country’s death count. Till now, Maharashtra has reported 5.6 lakh cases and a death rate of 3.4 per cent. In all, 3.9 lakh patients have recovered.

In just 13 days of August, 4,069 people have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 per cent of what it had recorded in July and 74 per cent in June.

Mumbai recorded 48 deaths on Thursday, taking the city’s toll to 6,991. A month ago, Mumbai accounted for 25 to 30 per cent of the daily deaths reported across the state. Its share has now shrunk further to 11 per cent in daily deaths.

Till Thursday afternoon, Pune recorded 1.15 lakh cases and 2,619 deaths. In rural areas, there are 254 deaths and cases touching 10,000. The ZP administration has issued a second advertisement to recruit 1,124 healthcare workers.

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival beginning on August 22, private hospitals are appealing to staff nurses and healthcare staff not to take leave as ICU and isolation wards continue to remain full with Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Serum Institute of India (SII) will conduct a virtual meeting with principal investigators of 17 trial sites across the country on Friday, to discuss how to go ahead with the Covishield vaccine trial.

08:07 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Rana's health deteriorated yesterday after she developed breathing problem

Rana's health deteriorated on Thursday after she developed breathing problem, she is being rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai by road, a journey which will take 12 to 15 hours, on advice of doctors attending her. The Member of Parliament tested positive for coronavirus along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana on August 6, they said. After initial treatment in Amravati, she was admitted to Nagpur's Wockhardt Hospital. Besides the politician-couple, more than half a dozen members of their family have also tested positive for COVID-19. (PTI)

08:03 (IST)14 Aug 2020
COVID-19 positive Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana shifted to Mumbai

Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who was admitted in Wockhardt Hospital here two days ago after testing positive for coronavirus, is being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, the hospital and her family said on Thursday evening. When contacted, Wockhardt Hospital PRO K Sujatha told PTI that the independent MP was admitted to the private medical facility in Nagpur on August 11 after she tested positive for coronavirus in her hometown Amravati. However, she was discharged this evening and is being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, Sujatha said.

07:57 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Maharashtra: 413 Covid deaths – highest in a day
Health workers check for Covid symptoms at a salon in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

In just 13 days of August, Maharashtra has recorded 4,069 deaths due to coronavirus, 58 per cent of what it had recorded in July and 74 per cent in June.

Mumbai recorded 48 deaths on Thursday, taking the city’s toll to 6,991. A month ago, Mumbai accounted for 25 to 30 per cent of the daily deaths reported across the state. Its share has now shrunk further to 11 per cent in daily deaths.

07:56 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Welcome to our Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE blog

Maharashtra officials said of the 413 deaths reported on Thursday, while 288 people had died in the last 48 hours, 74 had succumbed in the last one week and 51 prior to that. Of the 413 deaths, Pune recorded 48, followed by Kolhapur city and rural (36), Pune rural (25), Thane city and rural (21), Satara (20), Pimpri-Chinchwad (19), Kalyan-Dombivali (13), Jalgaon and Nagpur (12) and Vasai-Virar (10).

At least 11,813 new cases were recorded in the state on Thursday, of them 1,200 are from Mumbai and 1,148 from Pune city.

Meanwhile, with the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to super-specialty courses scheduled for September 15, recruiting specialist doctors, even on a contract basis for Covid care, has become a challenge. For instance, only six specialists sent in online applications as against 204 posts advertised by Pune Zilla Parishad.

Cannot let Jain temples open for festival in August owing to Covid-19: Maharashtra tells HC

The Maharashtra government Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it cannot allow Jain temples in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune to open for Paryushan from August 15 to 23. “If temples are allowed to open, there is an imminent danger of coronavirus that may result in loss of life,” the state government said.

The state’s response came after the high court Tuesday directed it to consider representations from the Jain community seeking permission to visit Jain temples during the eight-day Paryushan festival and submit its decision to the court by August 13.

On Thursday, a Division Bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar was hearing two petitions filed by Ankit Vora and Shree Trustee Atma Kamal Labdhisurishwarji Jain Gyanmandir Trust. The petitioners sought a direction to the state government to allow the members of the community to visit Jain temples to perform prayers, more particularly during Paryushan.

