Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: State contributes to almost 40% of India’s death count

Maharashtra recorded 413 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday – its highest ever in a single day – taking its overall toll to 19,063. The state contributes to almost 40 per cent of the country’s death count. Till now, Maharashtra has reported 5.6 lakh cases and a death rate of 3.4 per cent. In all, 3.9 lakh patients have recovered.

In just 13 days of August, 4,069 people have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 per cent of what it had recorded in July and 74 per cent in June.

Mumbai recorded 48 deaths on Thursday, taking the city’s toll to 6,991. A month ago, Mumbai accounted for 25 to 30 per cent of the daily deaths reported across the state. Its share has now shrunk further to 11 per cent in daily deaths.

Till Thursday afternoon, Pune recorded 1.15 lakh cases and 2,619 deaths. In rural areas, there are 254 deaths and cases touching 10,000. The ZP administration has issued a second advertisement to recruit 1,124 healthcare workers.

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival beginning on August 22, private hospitals are appealing to staff nurses and healthcare staff not to take leave as ICU and isolation wards continue to remain full with Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Serum Institute of India (SII) will conduct a virtual meeting with principal investigators of 17 trial sites across the country on Friday, to discuss how to go ahead with the Covishield vaccine trial.