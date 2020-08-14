Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: State contributes to almost 40% of India’s death count

Maharashtra recorded 413 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday – its highest ever in a single day – taking its overall toll to 19,063. The state contributes to almost 40 per cent of the country’s death count. Till now, Maharashtra has reported 5.6 lakh cases and a death rate of 3.4 per cent. In all, 3.9 lakh patients have recovered.
In just 13 days of August, 4,069 people have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 per cent of what it had recorded in July and 74 per cent in June.
Mumbai recorded 48 deaths on Thursday, taking the city’s toll to 6,991. A month ago, Mumbai accounted for 25 to 30 per cent of the daily deaths reported across the state. Its share has now shrunk further to 11 per cent in daily deaths.
Till Thursday afternoon, Pune recorded 1.15 lakh cases and 2,619 deaths. In rural areas, there are 254 deaths and cases touching 10,000. The ZP administration has issued a second advertisement to recruit 1,124 healthcare workers.
Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival beginning on August 22, private hospitals are appealing to staff nurses and healthcare staff not to take leave as ICU and isolation wards continue to remain full with Covid-19 patients.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Serum Institute of India (SII) will conduct a virtual meeting with principal investigators of 17 trial sites across the country on Friday, to discuss how to go ahead with the Covishield vaccine trial.
Rana's health deteriorated on Thursday after she developed breathing problem, she is being rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai by road, a journey which will take 12 to 15 hours, on advice of doctors attending her. The Member of Parliament tested positive for coronavirus along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana on August 6, they said. After initial treatment in Amravati, she was admitted to Nagpur's Wockhardt Hospital. Besides the politician-couple, more than half a dozen members of their family have also tested positive for COVID-19. (PTI)
Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who was admitted in Wockhardt Hospital here two days ago after testing positive for coronavirus, is being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, the hospital and her family said on Thursday evening. When contacted, Wockhardt Hospital PRO K Sujatha told PTI that the independent MP was admitted to the private medical facility in Nagpur on August 11 after she tested positive for coronavirus in her hometown Amravati. However, she was discharged this evening and is being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, Sujatha said.
