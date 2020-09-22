Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra govt withdraws limit on oxygen use

Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE updates: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation staff along with students from Terna Medical College donne PPE's and travel in a special bus to reach the door to door survey location in Juinagar , Navi Mumbai. Incidentally as the number of positive corona cases have reduced considerably in Mumbai City. In Navi Mumbai the number of positive cases have increased considerably. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With Maharashtra reporting a record number of 32,007 recoveries from COVID-19 infection on Monday, the total number of recoveries in the state has reached 9,16,348. The recovery rate stands at 74.84 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.7 per cent.

The state recorded 15,738 new cases on the same day pushing the total count of infections in the state to 12,24,380. With 344 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 33,000 mark and reached 33,015. The state now has 2,74,623 active cases.

Districts will soon have to rely more on rapid antigen tests as state laboratories inch close to the total capacity mark for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests and cases continue to surge in state. Presently the state conducts on an average 50,000 RT-PCR tests, it has a total capacity of handling around 80,000 of these tests each day.

In another coronavirus-related news, three days after the state health secretary wrote to all districts to judiciously use medical oxygen and hinted at possible pilferage, an uproar from the medical community forced the Maharashtra government to issue a clarification on Monday stating “there is no intention of state government to ration/ restrict consumption of oxygen by any patient”.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Thane are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 64 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places.