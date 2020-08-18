Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 6 lakh cases in the state

A Covid-19 testing camp at Chembur, Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates:

Maharashtra on Monday crossed the six lakh mark with the addition of 8,493 new cases of COVID-19, while 228 more patients succumbed to the infection, 40 of them in Mumbai. The state's coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265. Also, 11,391 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 4,28,514. There are 1,55,268 active cases in the state.

Mumbai reported 753 new cases and 40 deaths, taking its tally to 1,29,479 and the toll to 7,173. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 17,704. Pune city reported 919 new cases along with 26 deaths, pushing up its COVID-19 tally to 80,407 and the toll to 2,077. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns -- reported 2,104 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,89,402. Also, 74 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 11,614, the official said.

Mumbai has 1,29,479 cases of Covid-19, and 7,173 deaths. On Monday, Pune overtook the financial city as its caseload increased to 1.32 lakh cases. Its toll stood at 3,247, half of Mumbai's. Authorities in Pune attributed the rise in cases to higher testing. Pune is conducting the most number of tests in Maharashtra, and almost twice as many as Mumbai. Pune had ordered one lakh antigen tests in July, which it is near to exhausting, and has ordered another one lakh kits now.

Further, Pune has the highest number of active cases in India, almost four times that of Delhi. As on Sunday, Pune had over 41,000 active patients, while Delhi had less than 11,000. Mumbai has about 18,000 active cases right now. Chennai, which has seen 1.16 lakh people getting infected till now, has about 11,500 active cases.

A sero-survey is conducted in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

The first sero-survey conducted in Pune detected the prevalence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in an average of 51.5 per cent of the people. Scientists and epidemiologists said the extensive spread was not unusual. Pune's results can be compared to New Delhi, where 23 per cent had antibodies, and Mumbai, where the percentage was 57 per cent in slums and 16 per cent in non-slum areas. In Ahmedabad, it was 47 per cent.