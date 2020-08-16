Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally nears 6,00,000

Covid-19 testing in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reported around 12,614 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the state’s total tally to 5,84,754, PTI quoted the state health department as saying.

With 322 deaths during the past 24 hours, the state death toll climbed to 19,749, the health department said.

As many as 6,844 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,08,286, the department said. There are 1,56,409 active cases at present.

Mumbai reported 1,254 new cases and 48 deaths on Saturday. Pune district, meanwhile, recorded 2,432 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 1,22,397, PTI quoted a health official as saying.

The death toll touched 2,957, with 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,145 patients were discharged from hospitals.