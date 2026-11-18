Mumbai Latest News LIVE: Maharashtra SIR deadline has been extended. (File Photo)

Mumbai News Today LIVE Updates: Hundreds of SpiceJet passengers were left stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday evening after the airline cancelled several flights and delayed others. The development left the SpiceJet passengers unsure when, or whether, they would fly. By Tuesday, SpiceJet had cancelled 12 scheduled flights from Mumbai, according to airport sources, resulting in as many as 422 delays and 39 cancellations from Mumbai airport, data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, revising the schedule for the distribution and collection of enumeration forms and the disposal of claims and objections. The final electoral roll in the state will now be published on December 22.

Story continues below this ad The Indian Express will bring you the latest breaking news from Mumbai in this ‘Mumbai News Live Updates’ blog; stay tuned for all the developments. On the Air Quality Index (AQI), Mumbai’s air today hovers in the ‘Unhealthy’ range, with the monitoring stations at some stations in the city showing AQI over 200, according to the reports. The air in Mumbai has deteriorated. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) dashboard, the worst air quality was observed in Colaba’s Navy Nagar, where the AQI hovered close to 286, followed by 255 in Bandra Kurla Complex, 231 in Deonar and 216 in Chembur. On Wednesday, November 18, Indian benchmark indices opened lower, with BSE Sensex opening at 82,376.56, against its previous close of 82,532.19. The influence on the market opening lower is reportedly from the sell-off in global technology stocks and a stronger US dollar index, which touched a 19-month high, weighing on the market sentiment, with falling gold and crude oil prices adding to the pressure. In Pune, a massive fire broke out at the Timer Market near Jai Vallabh School. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Stay tuned for Mumbai News Live Updates. Live Updates Nov 18, 2026 11:16 AM IST What does EC release on Maharashtra SIR say? As per the revised schedule, enumeration forms for voters will be generated and printed by November 18. They will be distributed and collected between November 18 and November 30. The process of dealing with the forms received, including those relating to voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), will have to be completed by December 10. The Election Commission has also set December 15 as the deadline for disposing of claims and objections in Maharashtra. This phase, which began on August 31, will cover applications and objections relating to entries in the electoral rolls. Nov 18, 2026 11:15 AM IST Election Commission extends Maharashtra SIR deadline, final voter list on Dec 22 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, revising the schedule for distributing and collecting enumeration forms and disposing of claims and objections. The state's final electoral roll will now be published on December 22.

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