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The Indian Express will bring you the latest breaking news from Mumbai in this ‘Mumbai News Live Updates’ blog; stay tuned for all the developments.
Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a residential building in the Lalbaug area of central Mumbai on Thursday morning, civic officials have said. No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that erupted at Punam Building, located on Chivada Gully, around 10 am, they said. Mumbai fire brigade personnel, police, 108 ambulance services, BEST staff and local ward employees have been mobilised to douse the flames.
In other news, a day after the Bal Thackeray photo controversy triggered backlash against Shiv Sena leaders from Eknath Shinde’s party, National Secretary and National Spokesperson Shaina Chudasama Munot apologised to Shiv Sainiks and admirers of late Balasaheb Thackeray if her actions have hurt anyone. She also asserted that she never intended to disrespect the Hindutva icon.
In a post on X, Shaina said, “Some people and some relationships stay with you for life, making a home in a corner of your heart. Hinduhritday Samrat, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, was one such father figure and godlike presence in my life.”
In Pune, the Cyber Crime Unit of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has busted an interstate racket. The group was allegedly supplying mobile SIM cards from Dubai to facilitate online financial frauds. At least seven people have been arrested in the raids. Stay tuned to catch Mumbai News LIVE Updates.