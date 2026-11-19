The Musafirkhana building is part of the history of Dawood Ibrahim's rise in the Mumbai underworld. (Express Photo)

A day after tree-felling began at Versova’s Nana Nani Park to make way for the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project, residents have called for a Chipko-style protest today, November 19, urging people to hug trees to prevent them from being cut. The protest started at 10:30 am. Participants have been asked to gather at the park throughout the day and take part in the demonstration. The campaign comes after residents waged a prolonged but unsuccessful battle to save the neighbourhood park, which serves as a community hub and an important green space in the area.

Residents have appealed to citizens to join the protest, saying it could be their last chance to save the park and its trees. The park will lose 184 trees, and another 164 will be transplanted at Seven Bungalows in Versova.

Story continues below this ad The Indian Express will bring you the latest breaking news from Mumbai in this ‘Mumbai News Live Updates’ blog; stay tuned for all the developments. Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a residential building in the Lalbaug area of central Mumbai on Thursday morning, civic officials have said. No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that erupted at Punam Building, located on Chivada Gully, around 10 am, they said. Mumbai fire brigade personnel, police, 108 ambulance services, BEST staff and local ward employees have been mobilised to douse the flames. In other news, a day after the Bal Thackeray photo controversy triggered backlash against Shiv Sena leaders from Eknath Shinde’s party, National Secretary and National Spokesperson Shaina Chudasama Munot apologised to Shiv Sainiks and admirers of late Balasaheb Thackeray if her actions have hurt anyone. She also asserted that she never intended to disrespect the Hindutva icon. In a post on X, Shaina said, “Some people and some relationships stay with you for life, making a home in a corner of your heart. Hinduhritday Samrat, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, was one such father figure and godlike presence in my life.” In Pune, the Cyber Crime Unit of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has busted an interstate racket. The group was allegedly supplying mobile SIM cards from Dubai to facilitate online financial frauds. At least seven people have been arrested in the raids. Stay tuned to catch Mumbai News LIVE Updates. Live Updates Nov 19, 2026 11:31 AM IST Musafirkhana demolition site - where Dawood's story began The building is part of the history of Dawood Ibrahim’s rise in the Mumbai underworld. The Kaskar family moved from Temkar Mohalla to Musafirkhana on Pakmodia Street, turning the area and the building into the unofficial headquarters of Dawood’s fledgling gang. The building also witnessed an assassination attempt against Dawood by the rival Pathan gang, who opened fire at the building’s entrance in an attempt to kill Dawood. Read his story here. (Express Photo by Akash Patil) Nov 19, 2026 11:27 AM IST BMC begins work to demolish Dawood’s den ‘Musafirkhana’ On Thursday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commenced work to demolish the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana in Bhendi Bazaar, a building that once provided lodging to Haj pilgrims and later became associated with gangster Dawood Ibrahim and the early years of his crime syndicate, D Company. While the civic body was scheduled to raze the structure on Wednesday, November 18, the move was delayed owing to opposition posed by locals. The building is being razed owing to its dilapidated state and to pave the way for redevelopment. The demolition is being undertaken amidst heavy police deployment. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

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