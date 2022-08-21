Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: 10 officers from ATS, three from CID to probe Pansare murder case, Govt tells HC

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates (August 21): The state government on Saturday informed the Bombay High Court that a team comprising 10 officers from the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and three officers from the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has been formed to investigate the murder of activist and CPI leader Govind Pansare in Kolhapur in 2015. The court had earlier this month allowed a plea filed by Pansare’s kin seeking a transfer of the probe from the Special Investigation Team of the CID.

In other news, in a joint operation with Punjab police, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Saturday in connection with an alleged case of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab Police. The ATS officials had carried out searches in Shirdi town on Friday and apprehended the accused, identified as one Rajendra.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on Saturday held its 60th convocation ceremony, in which the institute awarded the highest number of PhD degrees since its inception. The iconic convocation hall at the institute’s Powai campus was alive once again after a gap of two years since the start of the pandemic in 2020 when the institute held the event in virtual reality mode. The Diamond Jubilee convocation marked a milestone by awarding 449 PhDs, a huge jump from 181 in 2011-12. At the main session of the convocation, a total of 2,552 degrees were awarded to 2,324 students, which included various degrees starting from BTech, MTech, MPhil, PhD and MBA.