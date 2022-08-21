scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: 10 officers from ATS, three from CID to probe Pansare murder case, Govt tells HC

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: At least 222 Govindas from Mumbai and 68 from Thane, who participated in Dahi Handi celebrations on Janmashtami, have sustained injuries while forming human pyramids on Friday. According to BMC figures, among the 222 injured in Mumbai, 197 Govindas were discharged from hospitals after treatment till Saturday evening.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: August 21, 2022 8:36:59 am
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Pansare was shot near his house in Kolhapur on February 16, 2015 and succumbed to his injuries on February 20. (File)

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates (August 21): The state government on Saturday informed the Bombay High Court that a team comprising 10 officers from the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and three officers from the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has been formed to investigate the murder of activist and CPI leader Govind Pansare in Kolhapur in 2015. The court had earlier this month allowed a plea filed by Pansare’s kin seeking a transfer of the probe from the Special Investigation Team of the CID.

In other news, in a joint operation with Punjab police, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Saturday in connection with an alleged case of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab Police. The ATS officials had carried out searches in Shirdi town on Friday and apprehended the accused, identified as one Rajendra.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on Saturday held its 60th convocation ceremony, in which the institute awarded the highest number of PhD degrees since its inception. The iconic convocation hall at the institute’s Powai campus was alive once again after a gap of two years since the start of the pandemic in 2020 when the institute held the event in virtual reality mode. The Diamond Jubilee convocation marked a milestone by awarding 449 PhDs, a huge jump from 181 in 2011-12. At the main session of the convocation, a total of 2,552 degrees were awarded to 2,324 students, which included various degrees starting from BTech, MTech, MPhil, PhD and MBA.

Live Blog

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: 10 officers from ATS, three from CID to probe Pansare murder case, Govt tells HC and more; Watch this space for all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune and Maharashtra.

08:36 (IST)21 Aug 2022
Maha: Two dead as car falls into gorge in Raigad district

Two persons were killed and another injured after the speeding car in which they were traveling fell into the gorge along the Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Two male passengers died on the spot, they said.

The injured passenger was taken to Mangaon government hospital. PTI

08:35 (IST)21 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Maharashtra. 

After receiving threat messages warning of a 26/11-like attack in the city late Friday, the Mumbai Police on Saturday stepped up security across the city, the coastline and crowded areas, while closing the Gateway of India and some other tourist spots.

The Mumbai Police, which was already on alert after a yacht was found off the Raigad coast with weapons on Thursday, closed the Gateway of India for visitors after 7 pm on Saturday while stepping up police deployment across the city.

“We had already beefed up security at tourist places, including the Gateway of India, after the yacht was found…After today’s threat, we have closed the Gateway of India and other tourist spots after 7 pm,” said a police officer.

A 20-year-old man has been booked for making two minor girls beg at a traffic signal in the city. According to police, a team of the Social Security Cell saw Rahul Thakur (20) with two minor girls at a traffic signal in Pune Camp area on Friday.

Police said he was making the girls beg on the road and was taking the money for himself. Police rescued the two girls and took them to a children’s home.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that the “Modi era” is over and hence, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seeking votes (for BMC polls) in the name of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Fadnavis is seeking votes in the name of Balasaheb now. This is an acknowledgment and recognition from Fadnavis that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s era is now over,” Thackeray said in a statement after Fadnavis’s address to BJP leaders in Mumbai.

“Fadnavis, while speaking in Mumbai today, made a desperate attempt to seek votes in the name of Balasaheb, saying that he wants to come in power in the BMC to fulfill Balasaheb’s dreams. The statement highlights the fact that asking for votes in the name of Modi will not be of any use (during BMC polls),” he added.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 08:34:45 am