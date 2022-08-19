scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Judge who convicted 11 in case says for court to see

Mumbai Live News Updates Today (August 19): The 11 convicts were freed from jail Monday after a Gujarat government panel approved their application for remission of sentence.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: August 19, 2022 7:50:51 am
A protest in Delhi against the remission of sentence of the Bilkis Bano case convicts, on Thursday. (Express/Amit Mehra)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Live News Today (August 19): Justice (retired) U D Salvi, who had sentenced 11 men to life imprisonment in 2008 for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, said Thursday that “the one who suffers knows it better”. The 11 convicts were freed from jail Monday after a Gujarat government panel approved their application for remission of sentence. Presiding over the trial, Justice Salvi, then special judge in the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court, had convicted the men, while observing that Bilkis’s deposition was “courageous”.

Meanwhile, at 1,201 cases, Mumbai on Thursday recorded the highest single-day Covid surge since June 30. The tally over the last 24 hours saw a 23 per cent jump from 975 cases logged the previous day. Along with the surge in fresh infections, the financial capital also saw two Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours. One of the deceased patients was 87 years of age and was suffering from an ischemic heart disease. The other was a 72-year-old man who had several comorbidities such as ischemic heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney ailment and hypertension.

More from Mumbai

In other news, Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu from Vidarbha’s Achalpur constituency, who supports Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, wants the anti-defection law scrapped as he claimed it prohibits legislators from voicing opposition to their parties when they take anti-people decisions. “I can’t speak against the policies of my party even if it goes against the interests of my region…What is this? Aren’t we accountable to the people who voted for us?” Kadu asked while participating in a discussion on a resolution moved by the Opposition on plight of farmers in the wake of recent floods.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Judge who convicted 11 in case says for court to see; At 1,201, Mumbai sees biggest one-day Covid surge since June 30; Follow for live updates.

07:50 (IST)19 Aug 2022
Adventure sports tag for Dahi Handi events

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced in the state Assembly that Dahi Handi will now be considered an adventure sport.

Dahi Handi – organised to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna – is a popular festival in which a human pyramid is formed to break an earthen pot, hanging mid-air, filled with curd. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants (govindas) in Dahi Handi events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

Speaking in the Assembly, Shinde said, “The Maharashtra government has decided to recognise the formation of human towers, a part of Dahi Handi celebration, as an adventure game. With this recognition, the players will become eligible for government jobs under 5 per cent sports quota.” (Read More)

An abandoned yacht was Thursday found adrift off Maharashtra, carrying three AK-74 rifles and ammunition, briefly setting off a security scare before officials ruled out a terror angle. The yacht’s sailing master, also the husband of its Australian owner, told The Indian Express that the weapons were meant as protection against Somali pirates — and that he now wants the vessel back. A senior Coast Guard official, meanwhile, confirmed that the weapons were all legal.

Following an uproar in the Legislative Council over the rape of a 35-year-old woman from Bhandara in Gondia, Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairman of the Council, on Thursday directed the government to ensure the survivor receives free medical aid and is provided security. The second day of the Monsoon Session witnessed drama as soon as the House convened, with the Opposition demanding that the case be discussed and all other businesses planned for the day be adjourned.

To reinforce the plastic ban in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take action against hotels and restaurants still using single-use plastic for home delivery of food. The civic body first plans to meet hotel owners’ associations to explore other options for use, and chart a road map to eliminate use of plastic. It will also propose options such as using steel containers for delivery.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 07:25:21 am