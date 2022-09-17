Mumbai News Live Updates: Court directs NIA to remain present for report on cloned copies in Elgaar Parishad case

Mumbai News Live (September 17): The special court hearing the Elgaar Parishad case directed an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to remain present before it for a report on the pending issue of providing cloned copies of electronic devices to all the accused. Citing the Supreme Court direction to decide on framing of charges and discharge pleas of the accused within three months, the court also said it will begin hearing the discharge applications of four accused from next week.
Less than 10 days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wrote to Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal that he was working on getting “central government alignment” for the semiconductor project, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was told by Agarwal that “the deal with Gujarat was almost done”. This was announced by Fadnavis Friday, the day The Indian Express reported Shinde’s letter to Agarwal. On July 26, Shinde had written to Agarwal that the state was “moving ahead expeditiously” on his two key requests — Central government alignment and state Cabinet approval — and invited the leadership team of the joint venture for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on July 29.
The apex-drug regulating body — Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — in Maharashtra has cancelled the baby powder manufacturing licence of global pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson (J&J)’s Mulund (Mumbai) plant. The company has also been instructed to recall the stock of the said product from the market, the FDA said in its order on Thursday. In December 2018, the FDA-Maharashtra during a random inspection took samples of J&J’s talc-based baby powder from Pune and Nashik for quality check. The sample of baby powder manufactured at the Mulund plant was declared ‘not of standard quality’. The result of the test that came in 2019 concluded: “The sample does not comply with IS 5339: 2004 (Second Revision Amendment No. 3) specification for Skin powder for infants in the test pH.”