Mumbai News Live Updates: Court directs NIA to remain present for report on cloned copies in Elgaar Parishad case

Use of satellite imagery during a study has brought to light the submergence of a 55-hectare area — nearly ten times the size of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium (which has an area of 5.4 ha) — near Devghar in Raigad district. The Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF), a non-profit organisation based in Pune, conducted the study close to the mouth of Bankot Creek which has a 1.5-km beach area. It has said the findings of the study indicates coastal inundation and extreme shoreline erosion. Preliminary data show that between 1990 and 2022, there was a total loss of around 55 ha of coastal ecosystems, including mangrove, creeklets, mudflats and sandy coasts, and almost 300 metres of shore area was eroded, an official from the SCF said.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is constructing Metro 3, has issued a request for proposal to carry out Real Estate Market Assessment and Financial Feasibility for doing commercial utilisation. A senior officer of MMRC said, “We have some plots near metro stations. These are given by government. We have a mandate and will develop them with stations. There are lot of plots government gave to us. At present we have to exploit five to six plots.’’

Mumbai on Friday received an average of 116 mm of rain, with an average of 28.73 mm in the island city, 43.06 mm in the western suburbs, and 44.49 mm in the eastern suburbs, as per the information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the next 24 hours, until 6 pm on Saturday, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rain at isolated places, whereas very heavy rain is expected at some places in the western and eastern suburbs, according to information from the Mumbai division of the Indian Meteorological department.