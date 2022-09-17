scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Court directs NIA to remain present for report on cloned copies in Elgaar Parishad case

Mumbai News Live (September 17): Citing the Supreme Court direction to decide on framing of charges and discharge pleas of the accused within three months, the court also said it will begin hearing the discharge applications of four accused from next week.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | September 17, 2022 8:04:15 am
Fifteen people are facing trial in the Elgaar Parishad case on charges, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (File)

Mumbai News Live (September 17): The special court hearing the Elgaar Parishad case directed an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to remain present before it for a report on the pending issue of providing cloned copies of electronic devices to all the accused. Citing the Supreme Court direction to decide on framing of charges and discharge pleas of the accused within three months, the court also said it will begin hearing the discharge applications of four accused from next week.

Less than 10 days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wrote to Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal that he was working on getting “central government alignment” for the semiconductor project, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was told by Agarwal that “the deal with Gujarat was almost done”. This was announced by Fadnavis Friday, the day The Indian Express reported Shinde’s letter to Agarwal. On July 26, Shinde had written to Agarwal that the state was “moving ahead expeditiously” on his two key requests — Central government alignment and state Cabinet approval — and invited the leadership team of the joint venture for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on July 29.

The apex-drug regulating body — Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — in Maharashtra has cancelled the baby powder manufacturing licence of global pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson (J&J)’s Mulund (Mumbai) plant. The company has also been instructed to recall the stock of the said product from the market, the FDA said in its order on Thursday. In December 2018, the FDA-Maharashtra during a random inspection took samples of J&J’s talc-based baby powder from Pune and Nashik for quality check. The sample of baby powder manufactured at the Mulund plant was declared ‘not of standard quality’. The result of the test that came in 2019 concluded: “The sample does not comply with IS 5339: 2004 (Second Revision Amendment No. 3) specification for Skin powder for infants in the test pH.”

Court directs NIA to remain present for report on cloned copies in Elgaar Parishad case; 10 days after CM's assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat done

Use of satellite imagery during a study has brought to light the submergence of a 55-hectare area — nearly ten times the size of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium (which has an area of 5.4 ha) — near Devghar in Raigad district. The Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF), a non-profit organisation based in Pune, conducted the study close to the mouth of Bankot Creek which has a 1.5-km beach area. It has said the findings of the study indicates coastal inundation and extreme shoreline erosion. Preliminary data show that between 1990 and 2022, there was a total loss of around 55 ha of coastal ecosystems, including mangrove, creeklets, mudflats and sandy coasts, and almost 300 metres of shore area was eroded, an official from the SCF said.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is constructing Metro 3, has issued a request for proposal to carry out Real Estate Market Assessment and Financial Feasibility for doing commercial utilisation. A senior officer of MMRC said, “We have some plots near metro stations. These are given by government. We have a mandate and will develop them with stations. There are lot of plots government gave to us. At present we have to exploit five to six plots.’’

Mumbai on Friday received an average of 116 mm of rain, with an average of 28.73 mm in the island city, 43.06 mm in the western suburbs, and 44.49 mm in the eastern suburbs, as per the information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the next 24 hours, until 6 pm on Saturday, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rain at isolated places, whereas very heavy rain is expected at some places in the western and eastern suburbs, according to information from the Mumbai division of the Indian Meteorological department.

