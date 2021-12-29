Maharashtra sees huge spike in Covid cases, logs 3,900 fresh infections, 2,510 in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 3,900 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, marking a steep rise from the 2,172 infections detected in the state a day earlier.

Out of the fresh cases, 2,510 were from Mumbai, which is also a big jump from the 1,333 infections reported a day ago. The city also recorded one death due to Covid-19.

There are 8,060 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai now.

Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, has been witnessing the spike in cases since December 20, when just 283 cases were reported. Tuesday had witnessed 1,377 cases in the metropolis, and Wednesday’s figure was a jump by over 80 per cent.

On May 8, Mumbai had seen 2,678 coronavirus cases when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the growth rate in cases was 0.10 per cent between December 22 and 28, the recovery rate was 97 per cent, while the time for the tally to double stood at 682 days.

As many as 51,843 samples were examined in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the overall number of tests to 1,35,76,453, the BMC said. There are 45 sealed buildings in Mumbai as on Wednesday, up from 37 a day earlier, and one containment zone, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active Covid-19 cases in the state, terming it as an “alarming” situation, and said stricter measures will be imposed to stem the infection spread.

Talking to reporters, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution at a time when the new coronavirus variant Omicron has fuelled worries about a fresh spurt in cases.

He emphasised on strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and ramping up of vaccination against the infection. The minister said looking at the rising coronavirus numbers, stricter measures will be imposed, but did not provide details on the nature of curbs.

State minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday urged people not to panic, but exercise extreme caution in the wake sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai and stressed on vaccination and widespread use of face masks.

The state tourism and environment minister was speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Though hospitalisations and positivity rates were low, the Covid-19 cases have surged since last week, Thackeray said.

“As the cases are rising rapidly, we urge everyone not to panic. However, we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated and masked up,” said Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai’s suburban district.

He further said that in the next 48 hours, the BMC will be getting in touch with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, who are to be targeted in the expanded inoculation campaign.

Meanwhile, BMC has said that passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for 7-day home quarantine.

The decision was taken after BMC Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals. This online interaction took place after Chahal held a meeting with Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray earlier in the day, a civic release said.

“At the airport, regular RT-PCR tests should be performed on patients found to be infected with COVID-19 in the rapid test. If the test is negative, then segregation should be done as per prevailing rules. If the test is positive then the decision should be taken for isolation or hospitalization as per the prevailing rules. Samples of regular RT-PCR tests should be sent for genome sequencing,” the release stated.

