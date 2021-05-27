Maharashtra records 21,273 Covid cases, 425 deaths; CM says curbs to continue after June 1

Even as Maharashtra continues to witness a plateauing of fresh Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Thursday stated that the state government will extend the lockdown-like restrictions after June 1 and relax them later in a phased manner, news agency PTI reported.

CM Thackeray issued necessary directives in this regard to the state administration during a cabinet meeting, PTI quoted CM’s office as saying. He said that precautions are needed at the moment even though the case positivity rate in the state is reducing.

“In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is a threat of black fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients). Today the daily case count has reduced and reached the numbers recorded in September last year. We still need to take precautions,” CM Thackeray said.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 21,273 fresh Covid cases and 425 deaths. A total of 34,370 persons were discharged. The recovery rate in the state stands at 93.2 per cent. Out of this, Mumbai logged 1,266 new cases and 36 fatalities. This is for the second consecutive day that the count of daily fatalities remained below 40.

A day earlier, the state had reported 24,752 Covid cases and 453 fatalities. Out of this, Mumbai had reported 1,362 cases and 34 fatalities.

Maharashtra has been under lockdown-like curbs since mid-April. Currently, a negative RT-PCR test report obtained 48 hours before entry into the state is mandatory for all travellers.

Earlier in the day, state Health minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state govt is unlikely to ease the curbs as the case positivity is still high in 21 districts.

With PTI inputs