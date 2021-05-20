Covid-19: Maharashtra records 29,911 new cases, 738 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 1,433

Out of the new cases, 1,433 infections were recorded in Mumbai.

Maharashtra reported 29,911 new Covid-19 cases and 738 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 54,97,448 and the death toll to 85,355.

According to the latest health bulletin, the state has 3,83,253 active cases of the disease. Over 50,26,308 people have recovered so far pushing the recovery rate of the state to 91.43 per cent. On Wednesday, the state had reported 34,031 new coronavirus cases, 594 deaths and 51,457 recoveries.

Out of the new cases, 1,433 infections were recorded in Mumbai. The city also reported 59 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Mumbai has now reached 14,410. On Wednesday, Mumbai saw 1,350 infections and 57 deaths.

Meanwhile, the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the Centre that mucormycosis or black fungus, which has claimed 90 lives in the state so far, is a matter of “prime concern for the state” at present.

Tope made the statement after a meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with district magistrates and field officials on the Covid-19 pandemic. According to PTI, 17 district collectors from Maharashtra attended the meeting.

Tope also said that since the requirement for oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir has now stabilised due to a drop in Covid cases, mucormycosis is a matter of prime concern for Maharashtra now.