Maharashtra reports 46,723 Covid cases and 32 deaths; Mumbai tally 16,420

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 46,723 new cases of coronavirus and 32 related deaths. The positivity rate in the state stands at 21.4 per cent.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the Covid curve hasn’t flattened yet. The state presently has 2,40,122 active cases and 1,367 cases of the Omicron variant.

Out of the total cases, 16,420 Covid cases were reported from Mumbai alone, around 41 per cent more than a day before. The city also witnessed seven deaths.

With this, the overall infection tally of the city rose to 9,56,287 and the death toll to 16,420. On Tuesday, the city had seen a single day growth of 4,773 cases.

According to PTI, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the rise in daily positive cases in the city is due to revised national testing guidelines.

“Due to the recent change in the national COVID testing guidelines two days ago, where it has been directed that only symptomatic cases will be tested, it is likely to create a spike in positivity as most of the symptomatic cases would be almost confirmed positive cases,” he said.