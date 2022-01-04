Mumbai reports 10,860 fresh Covid cases, highest single-day spike since April 7

Mumbai reported 10,860 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 34.37 per cent higher than yesterday. It was also the highest daily count since April 7 last year. Two more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai’s Covid tally has now jumped to 8,18,462, while the death toll increased to 16,381, the BMC said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the city had recorded 8,082 Covid-19 cases.

Also, this is the second highest single-day spike in cases reported in Mumbai since the outbreak of the pandemic. The metropolis had logged the highest-ever number of cases (11,163) on April 4 last year.

Out of the 10,860 new cases, 9,665 (89 per cent) patients are asymptomatic and only 834 people have been admitted to hospitals, while just 52 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

It said only 4,491 out of 30,565 hospital beds, or 14.7 per cent of the total, are currently occupied by coronavirus patients in the city.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 fresh cases, around 52 per cent or 6,303 cases more than the previous day’s tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said. With these additions, the state’s Covid-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573.

Maharashtra also recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.

Of the 75 Omicron cases, 40 cases were reported from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune city, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpari-Chinchwad, and one each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)