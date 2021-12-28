scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
MUST READ

Maharashtra reports 2,172 fresh Covid cases, 1,377 in Mumbai

No new Omicron case has been detected in the state. A total of 167 cases due to the new Covid-19 variant have been found in Maharashtra till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 28, 2021 8:19:24 pm
MumbaiCrowded Dadar area In Mumbai. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths and 1098 recoveries on Tuesday. The state now has 11,492 active cases.

No new Omicron case has been detected in the state. A total of 167 cases due to the new Covid-19 variant have been found in Maharashtra till date.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, 1,377 were from Mumbai, which has taken the total number of active cases in the city to 5803.

A total of 338 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city. This took the total number of recovered Covid-19 patients up to 7,48,537. The recovery rate is at 97%.

On Monday, Maharashtra registered 1,426 cases, of which Mumbai contributed 788 cases. On December 26, the state reported 1,648 Covid-19 cases of which 896 were from Mumbai. Similarly, on December 27, out of the 1,426 cases reported in the state, Mumbai reported 809.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement