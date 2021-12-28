Maharashtra reports 2,172 fresh Covid cases, 1,377 in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths and 1098 recoveries on Tuesday. The state now has 11,492 active cases.

No new Omicron case has been detected in the state. A total of 167 cases due to the new Covid-19 variant have been found in Maharashtra till date.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, 1,377 were from Mumbai, which has taken the total number of active cases in the city to 5803.

28th December, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 1377

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 338 Total Recovered Pts. – 7,48,537 Overall Recovery Rate – 97% Total Active Pts. – 5803 Doubling Rate – 841 Days

A total of 338 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city. This took the total number of recovered Covid-19 patients up to 7,48,537. The recovery rate is at 97%.

On Monday, Maharashtra registered 1,426 cases, of which Mumbai contributed 788 cases. On December 26, the state reported 1,648 Covid-19 cases of which 896 were from Mumbai. Similarly, on December 27, out of the 1,426 cases reported in the state, Mumbai reported 809.