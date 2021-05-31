Maharashtra records 15,077 new Covid cases, 184 fatalities; Mumbai sees 676 infections

A woman gets inoculated against Covid-19 as others wait their turn at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (AP)

Maharashtra reported 15,077 new Covid-19 cases and 184 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 57,46,892 and the death toll to 95,344.

According to the latest health bulletin, the state has 2,53,367 active cases of the disease.

Maharashtra reports 15,077 new #COVID19 cases, 184 deaths, and 33,000 discharges in the last 24 hours Case tally 57,46,892

Active cases 2,53,367

Over 53,95,370 people have recovered so far pushing the recovery rate of the state to 93.88 per cent. On Sunday, the state had reported 18, 600 new coronavirus cases, 402 deaths and 22,532 recoveries.

Out of the new cases, 676 infections were recorded in Mumbai. The city also reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Mumbai has now reached 14,884. On Sunday, the city saw 1,066 infections and 22 deaths.

The Maharashtra government also extended the lockdown till June 15 for corporations of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Vasai Virar, Nagpur – all civic bodies with more than one million population.

The decision was taken after considering the positivity rate of the Covid-19 spread and the occupancy of oxygen beds.