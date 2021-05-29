scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Most read

With 20,295 new cases, Maharashtra positivity rate at 16.51%; Mumbai’s daily tally at 1,048

The state has reported 57.13 lakh cases till date, out of which 2,76,573 are still active.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
May 29, 2021 9:40:47 pm
Covid-19People coming from Rajasthan are being checked for Covid symptoms at Dadar railway station (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 20,295 fresh cases and 31,964 recoveries. With this, the state has reported 57.13 lakh cases till date, out of which 2,76,573 are still active.

A total of 53,39,838 have been cured of the disease so far and the recovery rate has risen to 93.46 per cent.

The state has also reported 443 fresh fatalities, out of which 288 occurred in the last 48 hours and 155 during the last week.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The case fatality rate is 1.65 per cent and the case positivity rate is 16.51 per cent.

With 2,58,799 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 3,46,08,985.

Among the fresh cases, 1,048 new infections and 25 deaths were reported from Mumbai. The city now has 27,617 active cases. A total of 1,359 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Also Read |Maharashtra to get common dashboard for real-time data on availability of beds, medicines: State to HC

A total of 6,59,899 people have been cured of the disease in Mumbai so far and the city’s recovery rate has now reached 94 per cent.

The caseload in Mumbai division now stands at 15,27,345 and the death toll has reached 27,583.

On Friday, Maharashtra had reported 20,740 new cases and 424 fatalities. Out of these, 929 new infections were reported from Mumbai. The city had also recorded 30 deaths and 1,239 patient discharges.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start a special Covid vaccination drive for students who have to travel abroad for educational purposes, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Saturday.

In a tweet, he said such students can walk into vaccination centres with supporting documents and get inoculated on two days of the week, though this can be extended to all days if the need arises.

On Friday, the Mumbai civic body had announced that students in the 18 to 44 years age group in the metropolis heading to foreign universities can walk in at three dedicated centres on May 31, June 1 and 2 to get vaccinated.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement
x