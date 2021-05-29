With 20,295 new cases, Maharashtra positivity rate at 16.51%; Mumbai’s daily tally at 1,048

People coming from Rajasthan are being checked for Covid symptoms at Dadar railway station (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 20,295 fresh cases and 31,964 recoveries. With this, the state has reported 57.13 lakh cases till date, out of which 2,76,573 are still active.

A total of 53,39,838 have been cured of the disease so far and the recovery rate has risen to 93.46 per cent.

The state has also reported 443 fresh fatalities, out of which 288 occurred in the last 48 hours and 155 during the last week.

The case fatality rate is 1.65 per cent and the case positivity rate is 16.51 per cent.

With 2,58,799 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 3,46,08,985.

Among the fresh cases, 1,048 new infections and 25 deaths were reported from Mumbai. The city now has 27,617 active cases. A total of 1,359 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

A total of 6,59,899 people have been cured of the disease in Mumbai so far and the city’s recovery rate has now reached 94 per cent.

The caseload in Mumbai division now stands at 15,27,345 and the death toll has reached 27,583.

#CoronavirusUpdates

29th May, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 1048 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 1359

Total Recovered Pts. – 6,59,899

Overall Recovery Rate – 94% Total Active Pts. – 27,617 Doubling Rate – 399 Days

Growth Rate (22 May – 28 May) – 0.17%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 29, 2021

On Friday, Maharashtra had reported 20,740 new cases and 424 fatalities. Out of these, 929 new infections were reported from Mumbai. The city had also recorded 30 deaths and 1,239 patient discharges.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start a special Covid vaccination drive for students who have to travel abroad for educational purposes, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Saturday.

In a tweet, he said such students can walk into vaccination centres with supporting documents and get inoculated on two days of the week, though this can be extended to all days if the need arises.

On Friday, the Mumbai civic body had announced that students in the 18 to 44 years age group in the metropolis heading to foreign universities can walk in at three dedicated centres on May 31, June 1 and 2 to get vaccinated.

