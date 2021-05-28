Covid-19: Maharashtra records 20,740 new cases, 424 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 929

Inside the classroom of a school turned into a Covid care centre in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Maharashtra reported 20,740 new cases of Covid-19 and 424 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 56,92,920 and the death toll to 93,198.

As per the latest health bulletin, the state has 2,89,088 active cases of the disease. Over 53,07,874 people have recovered so far pushing the recovery rate of the state to 93.24 per cent.

While 21,54,976 are home quarantine in the state, as many as 16,078 are under institutional quarantine. The state on Thursday had reported 21,273 Covid-19 cases and 425 deaths on Thursday.

Out of the total caseload in the state, Mumbai alone reported 929 new cases of Covid-19 and 30 deaths. As many as 1,239 recovered in the city in the last 24 hours. The city on Thursday had reported 1,266 new cases and 36 deaths.