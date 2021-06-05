scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 05, 2021
Most read

Maharashtra reports 13,659 new cases, lowest since March 10; Mumbai’s daily count at 866

The case fatality rate has now reached 1.71% and the recovery rate is at 95.01%.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 5, 2021 9:12:22 pm
Covid-19A man gets vaccinated at in Shivajinagar (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 13,659 new Covid cases, the lowest since March 10. It also recorded 300 deaths and 21,776 discharges. The state now has a positivity rate of 16.04 per cent.

On March 10, the state had reported exactly the same number of daily cases (13,659), after which there was a spike in number of infections.

The state reported less than 20,000 cases on the consecutive sixth day on Saturday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The state has recorded 58,19,224 Covid cases till date, out of which 1,88,027 are still active now.

The case fatality rate has now reached 1.71 per cent and the recovery rate is at 95.01 per cent.

As many as 2,40,088 people were tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the number of samples examined so far to 3,62,71,483. At present, 14,00,052 people are in home quarantine while 7,093 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of the over 13,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 866 fresh infections were reported from Mumbai. The city now has 16,133 active cases. Mumbai also recorded 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also Read |Maharashtra unlocks from Monday: What are the new norms for inter-district travel?

Mumbai also recorded 1,045 patient discharges in the last 24 hours, with which the total number of recoveries in the city has now gone up to 6,77,445. The recovery rate is at 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the number of daily cases going down, the state has come up with a five-level unlock plan based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in each district.

Under the plan, districts falling in the ‘Level 1’ category will have the least restrictions, while those in ‘Level 5’ will have near lockdown-like curbs.

The plan will come into effect as soon as district and civic authorities issue orders in their respective areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 05: Latest News

Advertisement