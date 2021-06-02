Maharashtra reports 15,169 fresh Covid cases and 285 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 925

A total of 32,263 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,34,439.(Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 15,169 new Covid-19 cases and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 29,270 persons were discharged during the same time span.

The positivity rate has now reached 16.26 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.67 per cent. The recovery rate in the state has now reached 94.54 per cent.

Currently, 16,87,643 people are in home quarantine and 7,418 persons under institutional quarantine.

Among the fresh cases, 925 infections were reported from Mumbai in the last 24 hours. The city also recorded 31 deaths and 1,632 recoveries.

Mumbai has reported 7,08,007 cases till date, out of which 16,580 are still active.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had recorded 14,123 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 10, while Mumbai had recorded 831 fresh cases and 23 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced that fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh will be made in the name of orphaned children who have lost at least one parent to Covid-19. They will also get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,125.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

At present, there are 162 children in the state who have lost both parents, at least one of them to the pandemic. Nine such kids are in government institutions as they have no relatives to take care of them, officials said.

