Maharashtra reports 14,123 new cases, lowest since March 10; Mumbai’s daily count at 831

Beneficiaries being inoculated at the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14,123 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 10.

The state also reported 477 deaths. including previously unreported fatalities. Out of the 477 deaths, 340 occurred in the last 48 hours and 137 in the last week.

With the addition of 14,123 infections, the state’s caseload rose to 57,61,015, while the fatality count increased to 96,198, the department said.

राज्यात आज 14123 कोरोना बाधीत रुग्णांची वाढ झाली व आज नवीन 35949 कोरोना बाधित रुग्ण बरे झाले आहेत.एकूण 5431319 रुग्ण बरे होऊन दवाखान्यातून घरी पाठविण्यात आले आहेत.राज्यात एकूण 230681 ऍक्टिव्ह रुग्ण आहेत.राज्यातील रुग्ण बरे होण्याचे प्रमाण आता 94.28% झाले आहे.#MeechMazaRakshak pic.twitter.com/Xvr84VAWDI — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 1, 2021

On March 10, the state had reported 13,659 cases of Covid-19. The number of infections has been witnessing a declining trend over the last few weeks.

Read more | CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled, students to be evaluated on objective criteria

As many as 35,949 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 54,31,319, a statement from the department said. The state now has 2,30,681 active cases, it added.

The Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 94.28 per cent from 93.88 per cent a day ago, while the fatality rate is 1.67 per cent, the department said. There are 17,68,119 people in home isolation and 9,315 in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 831 fresh cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city now has a recovery rate of 95%.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 15,077 new Covid-19 cases and 184 fatalities. Out of the new cases, 676 infections were recorded in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)