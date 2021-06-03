Maharashtra reports 15,299 Covid cases and 307 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 961

Beneficiaries receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a free vaccination drive by BJP, at Marathi Shatiya Mandir Auditorium, Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (PTI)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 15,299 new coronavirus cases and 307 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to over 57,91,413 and the toll to 97,394, the latest date from the state health department said.

While there are as many as 2,04,974 active cases in the state, the count of recoveries has reached 54,86,206. The state had reported 15,169 new Covid-19 cases and 285 fatalities on Wednesday.

Maharashtra records 15,229 new infections, 307 deaths and 25,617 recoveries; the recovery rate in the state is 94.73%. There are 2,04,974 active cases in the State

At present, the state’s positivity rate stands at 16.19 per cent while the case fatality ratio is at 1.68 per cent. There are 7,055 people in institutional quarantine and 15.6 lakh in-home quarantine now.



3rd June, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 961 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 897

Total Recovered Pts. – 6,75,193

Overall Recovery Rate – 95% Total Active Pts. – 16,612 Doubling Rate – 500 Days

Doubling Rate – 500 Days

Growth Rate (27 May – 2 June) – 0.13%

Out of the new cases, 961 Covid-19 infections were recorded in Mumbai. The city also reported 27 deaths pushing the toll in Mumbai to 14,965. The number of active cases in Mumbai city stands at 16,612, while 897 people recovered in the last 24 hrs, pushing the city’s recovery rate to 95 per cent, data shared by the BMC showed.

On Wednesday, the city reported 925 infections, 31 deaths and 1,632 recoveries.