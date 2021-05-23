Maharashtra records 26,672 Covid cases, 672 deaths; Mumbai sees 1,431 infections

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 26,672 new Covid cases and 594 deaths, taking the state’s case tally to 55,79,897 and toll to 88,620. Out of the cumulative number of cases, 3,48,395 are active.

As many as 29,177 new recoveries have pushed the total number of patients recovered to 5,140,272.

The recovery rate is at 92.12 per cent while case fatality rate has now reached 1.59 cent. The case positivity rate is recorded at16.9%.

Of the over 26,000 fresh Covid cases, Mumbai accounted for 1,431 and recorded 49 of the nearly 600 fatalities reported by the state on Sunday.

With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai’s case burden shot up to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 4,623. With 1,470 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far went up to 6,52,686, the health bulletin said.

The total number of samples tested so far in the financial capital reached 60,72,000 with 23,314 tests carried out on Sunday.

Mumbai’s recovery rate now stands at 93 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases stood at 0.22 per cent for the period between May 16 and May 22, the bulletin said. The case doubling rate in Mumbai is now at 331 days.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 26,133 Covid cases, 682 deaths and 40,294 recoveries.